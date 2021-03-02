2 servings of fish per week may help prevent recurrent CVD

Toronto– Consuming two servings of oily fish per week can help prevent cardiovascular disease (CVD) in high-risk individuals, such as those who already have heart disease or stroke, a new study finds.

The study indicates that the critical ingredient is omega-3 fatty acids that was linked to lower risk of major CVD events such as heart attacks and strokes by about a sixth in high-risk people who ate two servings of fish rich in omega-3 each week.

“There is a significant protective benefit of fish consumption in people with cardiovascular disease,” said lead co-author Andrew Mente, associate professor from McMaster University.

“It indicates that increasing fish consumption and particularly oily fish in vascular patients may produce a modest cardiovascular benefit,” Mente added.

For the study, published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine, the team involved nearly 1,92,000 people in four studies, including about 52,000 with CVD.

This analysis is based in data from several studies conducted by the PHRI over the last 25 years.

The team suggested that no benefit was observed with consumption of fish in those without heart disease or stroke.

The researcher said people at low risk for cardiovascular disease can still enjoy modest protection from CVD by eating fish rich in omega-3, but the health benefits were less pronounced than those high-risk individuals. (IANS)