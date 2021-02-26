Yogita Miharia: Director of Quality Assurance at Oracle and Star of the Stage

BOSTON- If you are interested in theater, you may have seen her on the stage with the non-profit theater group SETU- but this is only one part of Yogita Miharia’s life. She is known as an actor who has performed in several plays as well as some short films, mini-series, and feature films, but Ms. Miharia is also a software professional and works as the Director of Quality Assurance at Oracle. Initially joining Oracle as an entry level engineer, she rose through the ranks because of her passion, desire and hard work. In addition, she is a member of the board of directors of India Association of Greater Boston, known as IAGB.

On March 6, Ms. Miharia will be honored as one of the 20 Outstanding Women of 2021 during the 18th Annual Woman of the Year Awards ceremony— to be held virtually this year. To buy a ticket, please click here.

Ms. Miharia has been associated with the non-profit theater group SETU for several years and has acted in many of their stage productions. She grew up in the small town of Amravati in India and holds an Engineering degree. She has lived in the Boston area since 1999 and is a mother of 2 teen daughters and an “absolutely adorable” dog.

Ms. Miharia is a very active member of the community and believes in giving back. Be it being the Director on the India Association of Greater Boston board or being a board member of her town’s High School Parent Faculty Association, she is constantly looking for opportunities to help out and make an impact.

Q/A with Ms. Miharia:

INDIA New England News: Please tell our readers about your work and what you enjoy most about it?

Yogita Miharia: I am the Director of Quality Assurance at Oracle, and as you can tell, my focus is on quality. In my own life, I am very conscious about the quality of everything I do. I strongly believe that if you are going to do something, be it for yourself or others, it should be of the highest quality. Being in my role at Oracle has been the most natural thing that has happened to me. I am a multi-tasker, and to become more effective, process is the key ingredient. I am a champion for process at Oracle and believe that it produces better and worthwhile results in the end. As you can see, I enjoy everything about my work. The bonus is the ability to find flaws (laughs).

Working in a male dominated tech world has its challenges but proving what a woman can bring to the table is the most satisfying aspect of my career. I am a natural leader and working with people brings true joy to me. I am known to be able to build consensus amongst the most diverse group of individuals. The knowledge that I am a valuable and reliable entity in my team’s life at work is what makes me happy.

I love acting and theater. Acting is not about playing a role but about “being” that person. A good actor makes the audience forget AND remember the time spent watching the performance. The ability to become someone else and experience those emotions is surreal. With every role I play, my appreciation for every human being increases.

INE: If you are engaged with any charity or non-profit, please tell us why this group and what do you do for them?

YM: I love the ability god has given me to give back to the world. I feel fortunate that I can make a difference and show gratitude to the universe.

I am a Director on the India Association of Greater Boston (IAGB) board. IAGB is the oldest organization in the New England area that represents the people of Indian origin. I joined IAGB because I wanted to stay connected to my roots and spread them through my work at IAGB. I want not only the first-generation Indians to have a platform but also the second and future generations to have a common ground to connect and to keep the Indian spirit alive and thriving. I am the co-editor of IAGB’s monthly newsletter along with our special edition magazines that we publish for our major events. Along with this, I have worked on several events including a series of comedy shows and the most recent antakshari series.

I am very closely associated to one of the big theater groups in the Greater Boston area – Stage Ensemble Theater Unit (SETU). I feel as an actor, theater is the most raw and real form of telling a story to the audience. I have acted in 4 of their major productions. But that is not the only thing I do, I wear many hats in SETU. My love for writing is deep rooted and I have written many articles for SETU. Along with that, in the last year during the pandemic, I have led and assisted a couple of fundraising efforts through SETU and we proudly raised a substantial amount for the COVID relief fund and pantries.

I have always been very involved in my kids’ schools. As an immigrant and a person of color, I feel it is even more important to make ourselves noticed and be recognized for our unique selves. If we care for the school, beyond academics, we will be known and respected more for our opinions. I have served as “class mother” for a few years when my girls were little and for the last 5 years, I have been on the High School Parent Faculty Association Board as their Secretary.

As someone who grew up and married into a family where education is the highest priority, it breaks my heart that there are still so many children in India that do not receive proper schooling. Education is my highest priority for the world. I am involved with Sewa International as their brand ambassador for “Sponsor a Child” program, which serves children of low-income families in India.

I am also an active volunteer of “Hindi Manch”. It is very important for me to preserve my motherland’s language. I serve mainly as their social media influencer and get to spread the good work going on.

INE: What are your hobbies and interests?

YM: Obviously acting is my biggest hobby. In addition, I love to read, shop, cook, and above all travel, the love of which has been instilled in me by my husband. Fashion holds a major spot in my list of things I love. I have always had the ability to spot new trends and implement in my wardrobe and styling.

INE: In what way you feel you have most positively influenced or served the local community and your company/organization and professional field?

YM: Being a successful woman leader in a multi-national company that is male dominated and continuing to pursue my passions, I hope I have inspired more women to follow their dreams. I love to connect women and bring them together and have been using my self-created platform of “Boston Fun Connoisseurs” to do that for the last 7 years. This is my way of helping women find friendships in this foreign land.

Irrespective of how you define the word leadership, certain individuals can greatly impact the lives of others based on their experience, insights, passion, commitment and character. I bring along with me my compassion and leadership and give my best to every organization and company I am part of.

INE: Your rare talent?

YM: Interesting question! I can take up a lot of challenges at once, keep my positive attitude and smile on and work on them unfazed till I do justice to all.

Oh, I do have some other “rare” talents: I am a very good designer and dressmaker, though haven’t put this talent to use in several years now, hopefully soon! And yeah, I can dance my eyebrows too…lol.

INE: Your favorite books?

YM: “The Kite Runner” and “A Thousand Splendid Suns” by Khaled Hosseini, “The Great Gatsby” by F. Scott Fitzgerald, “Gone Girl” by Gillian Flynn, the Harry Potter series by J.K. Rowling, “The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho and “Becoming” by Michelle Obama.

INE: Your favorite quotes?

YM: “All for the best.”

“Most folks are as happy as they make up their minds to be.”

“The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong.”

“There is so much about my fate that I cannot control, but other things do fall under the jurisdiction. I can decide how I spend my time, whom I interact with, whom I share my body and life and money and energy with. I can select what I can read and eat and study. I can choose how I’m going to regard unfortunate circumstances in my life-whether I will see them as curses or opportunities. I can choose my words and the tone of voice in which I speak to others. And most of all, I can choose my thoughts.”

INE: Who inspires you the most?

YM: My parents are my biggest inspiration. They both showed the world how to rise above grief, tragedy and unfavorable circumstances. My father always kept me grounded and modest.

My daughters make me who I am. I learn from them every day in some way or the other.

This list would be incomplete without my husband’s name. His every action reminds me how much I am loved and how amazing he thinks I am. Without him, I wouldn’t be able to do a lot of things.

INE: Your core value you try to live by?

YM: Some of the core values that I live by every day are authenticity, positivity, compassion, fairness, honesty, optimism, commitment and loyalty.