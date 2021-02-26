Woman falls from auto after scuffle with boyfriend, dies in Delhi

New Delhi–A 20-year-old woman died on Thursday after she fell from an aurorickshaw following a scuffle with her boyfriend at the NH 24 flyover here.

The woman, who has been identified as Paramjeet Kaur, was admitted to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

During the course of initial enquiry, it was found that the deceased person and her boyfriend Hritik met at a park near the Ashram Chowk. According to the police, the two had an altercation when they were about to board an auto after another person named Siddharth, who also happened to be a boyfriend of Kaur, arrived at the spot.

Hritik then reportedly slapped Kaur several times after they boarded the auto enroute the woman’s home at Kalyanpuri. The police said that when the auto reached the NH 24 flyover, Kaur reportedly fell from the vehicle, as told by Hritik and the auto driver, who has been identified as Shamshul Ali.

“Thereafter, both Hritik and Siddharth, who was coming after them, admitted Kaur to a hospital in Pandav Nagar and informed her parents. But the doctors at the hospital declared her dead. Legal action is being taken,” said R.P. Meena, DCP, South East Delhi. (IANS)