Suicide preventer comes to terms with suicide

New Delhi– In April 2017, Nandini Murali lost her urologist husband Dr T.R. Murali to suicide. In the wake of that devastation, her life changed forever.

As she struggled to find her feet and begin to live again, Murali, a certified life coach and a suicide prevention and mental health activist, discovered that survivors of suicide loss are unheard and unseen, their needs and concerns not recognised.

She writes of the angst of the survivor, and of the overwhelming feelings of confusion, anger, shame, loneliness and guilt that survivors of suicide loss face.

Her lived experience has inspired Murali to institute intervention strategies, through her initiative SPEAK to create safe, supportive spaces to prevent suicide and promote mental health and SPEAK2us, a mental health helpline for those grappling with suicide and for survivors of suicide loss.

She distils her experience, personal and professional, and her research to write “Left Behind” (Westland), a profoundly moving book that is an important contribution towards addressing the shame, secrecy, silence and stigma of suicide loss, and a step towards bringing it out of the closet.

A chronicle of love and loss, “Left Behind” is an inspirational story of transmuting pain into purpose, healing and transforming through loss, building resilience and discovering newer meanings in life ï¿½ symbolised by a very evocative cover featuring an open oyster shell with the pearl intact.

Nandini Murali has a doctorate in Gender Studies, is a gender and diversity researcher and practitioner as well as a communications professional. She also writes on Hindu dharma issues in a contemporary context and is a student of Vedanta. This is her fourth book. Her collection of poetry on love, loss and longing can be found at www.wildflowerpoetry.com. (IANS)