Suchitra Krishnamoorthi: Why is so much vaccine being sent abroad?

Mumbai– Actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi is unhappy that Covid vaccines are being exported from India even though a large population of the country is yet to be vaccinated. The actress took to Twitter on Wednesday to express her mind.

“GOI we want the #COVIDVaccine ! Why is so much being sent abroad when so many #indians in #india await their turn to be vaccinated?” Krishnamoorthi tweeted.

“How do those without #aadhaarcard get the #COVID19Vaccination ? For eg my maid who has no proof of birth in her village or any other id proof & therefore not been able to get one,” the actress wrote in a separate tweet.

Meanwhile, nearly 9 million (89,99,230) doses of corona vaccine have been administered in India since the drive began on January 16 after approval for Covishield and Covaxin.

As per the Union Health Ministry, India has become the fastest nation in terms of the vaccine doses administered in the country, even though many countries had launched their vaccination campaigns earlier. (IANS)