Srishti: The Melodies of Nature Music Program to Raise Fund for Food Link on Feb. 26

BOSTON—A group of Boston singers are organizing an online musical event featuring an evening of Hindi film songs celebrating nature called – Srishti: The Melodies of Nature – to benefit Food Link, a local non-profit organization with a mission to alleviate hunger and reduce the environmental impact of food waste.

Hosted by Abhinaya Arts on Feb. 26, 2021, the event is free, but registration is required. This is an online. Please register at www.foodlinkma.org. Donations to Foodlink will be deeply appreciated.

In Sanskrit, Srishti means creation of the universe and the root of our existence. It also symbolizes the grandeur of nature that surrounds us, nurtures us and inspires us. The evening will showcase well-known local artists who will take the audience on a musical journey to celebrate nature with a hope for an equitable and sustainable world.

Srishti: The Melodies of Nature, A fundraiser for Food Link

Date: Friday, February 26, 2021

Time: 7:45 PM- 10:00 PM Eastern

Location: From the comfort of your Home via Zoom.

Food Link is a community organization based in Arlington, MA, that rescues fresh food, alleviates hunger, and contributes to environmental sustainability. Today, one out of four Americans are not guaranteed three meals a day even though there is more than an adequate amount of food available in the food system. A staggering 30-40% of food that we produce is wasted. At Food Link, annually over 250 volunteers collect fresh food seven days a week from wholesalers, grocery stores, and farms, and distribute it to community organizations and food pantries. Through a streamlined approach, Food Link rescues the equivalent of one million nutritious meals annually, not only feeding the hungry but also keeping it out of landfills.

Talented performers, Div Prakash, Meena Sundaram, Nikhil Pendharkar, Raghu Saranathan, Sudha Subbaraman and Vijay Kumar wanted to support a charity that addresses hunger which is affecting so many families during these challenging times. Zoom master Sanjay Jain and emcee Shamita Behl will ensure the event flows smoothly.

“The theme of the program embodies Food Link’s mission; we envision an evening filled with music where we celebrate grandeur of mother earth and the bounty it offers to all of us,” said Dr. Meena Sundaram, MD. “We hope the guests will enjoy the music and support a local charity that helps feed thousands of families, while saving fresh food from going into landfills.”

“As a volunteer and board member of Food Link, I am grateful to the artists who have committed their time and talent to support a local charity that has been dedicated to alleviating hunger for the past nine years. Srishti will raise the critical funds to help Food Link distribute food to the hungry individuals in our community,” said Shoba Reginald who is also a school teacher in Belmont. “Food Link is always in need of volunteers. I find it very rewarding to volunteer for Food Link even on bitter cold days and be part of a team dedicated to rescuing high-quality food and feeding the hungry.”

Volunteers for the event and fundraising are: Shobha Reginald, Anu Parikh, Laitha Ramakrishnan, Aparna Ramasawami, Suba Viswanathan, Anand Parikh, Maithili Rao and Karthik Ramaswami. Please celebrate the talents of the artists and reciprocate their efforts by making a tax-deductible donation to Food Link.