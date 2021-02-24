Sandra Nagale: Music, Medical Devices and an Intrapreneur at Medical Devices Giant Boston Scientific

BOSTON- With an exemplary interpersonal and communication skills, exceptional talent and knowledge, Sandra Nagale quickly rose the ranks to lead the Digital Health Products and Platforms team at medical devices giant Boston Scientific.

She is the winner of multiple awards, including three Boston Scientific CEO Winning Spirit Awards and the John Abele Science & Technology Award. Managing a large team, what makes Ms. Nagale stand out is her sense of compassion: she handles all her colleagues with empathy, nurturing and guiding them with skillful expertise, as a leader who leads by example, and brings out the best in their team.

She has been invited to keynote the prestigious BIOMEDevice, Boston’s premier medical device event. Furthermore, she is an accomplished musician, plays the violin, and also volunteers, managing “Destination Imagination” at her two daughters’ school.

On March 6, Ms. Nagale will be honored as one of the 20 Outstanding Women of 2021 during the 18th Annual Woman of the Year Awards ceremony— to be held virtually this year.

Ms. Nagale leads the Digital Health Products and Platforms team at Boston Scientific and is responsible for the enablement of Digital Health Studio product teams that incorporate innovative, user centric, and lean startup principles and practices to generate high-value and high-quality digital healthcare solutions. Ms. Nagale has held many roles during her career at Boston Scientific, from supporting medical device innovation and development in cardiovascular, endoscopy, urology, women’s health, and other therapeutics areas, to helping grow innovation practices and programs.

Ms. Nagale has established herself as an intrapreneur in the company and within the medical device industry. She has authored 26 patents and patent applications. Ms. Nagale obtained her Ph.D. degree in Chemistry from Tufts University and a M.S. in Chemistry from Michigan State University. She loves spending time with her family and enjoys the many passions they share together. Her husband, Milind and daughters, Amalia and Arya, share a common and deep appreciation for music, food, and reading.

A Q&A with Ms. Nagale:

INDIA New England News: Please tell our readers about your work and what you enjoy most about it?

Sandra Nagale: I have spent my entire career after graduate school as a scientist and manager in the medical device industry and most recently as a manager of an incredible team that is dedicated to the development of transformational healthcare software. My mission is to positively affect the lives of patients with chronic diseases and has been fueled after seeing many of my family members struggle with conditions like stroke, cancer, diabetes, and heart disease. There are two common threads that have been present in all the positions I have held thus far and I appreciate the most: being able to work with talented and innovative colleagues and teams and having access to leaders who care about making a difference and continuously empower and enable those around them to achieve great things.

INE: If you are engaged with any charity or non-profit, please tell us why this group and what do you do for them?

SN: As a part of my job, I enjoy the most interacting with and influencing young people who are interested in making a difference in the fields of healthcare and science. To achieve that, I have spent and continue to dedicate a lot of time interacting with amazing young people, whether it be mentoring our future leaders inside my company and within the healthcare and life sciences industry (Boston Scientific Mentoring Programs, Healthcare Businesswomen Association Mentoring Program), coaching interns, or participating in STEM outreach at my company. I firmly believe that everyone can achieve what they set out to do with hard work and grit, and that they can succeed when they receive the support of strong mentors who genuinely believe in them and uncover opportunities for them along their journey. I believe anything is possible because it happened to me; it is still hard to believe that as a child who grew up in a modest family and as an immigrant with big dreams in a new and foreign country, I continuously crossed paths with remarkable mentors and leaders who took the time to teach me what they knew and opened up new opportunities for my learning and growth, but, most importantly, they elevated me because they believed that I was worth their time. My wish is to be able to show our youngest generations how much we care about their success and their future, to help them along their path and teach them things that helped me on my own path; I wish to give back at least as much or more than I have received from everyone who have contributed to who I am today.

INE: What are your hobbies and interests?

SN: I love cooking and baking with my family (husband Milind and daughters Amalia and Arya), enjoying and playing classical music, traveling and reading. I have to admit that our daughters are much better cooks and bakers than I had been at their age! I have many hobbies and like to learn new things; recently, I have developed an interest in photography and have learned how to take headshots for my daughter’s theatre group at school. During the last year, I have been drawn to hobbies that bring back my happiest childhood memories, for example gardening and breadmaking which remind me of summers spent with my grandmother as well as sewing which was my Mom’s favorite hobby. Most importantly, my hobbies revolve around my family’s interests and I like the most spending time together doing something we all love.

INE: In what way you feel you have most positively influenced or served the local community and your company/organization and professional field?

SN: I believe my genuine passion for solving important needs in healthcare has led to never giving up; accepting that failing fast means we are not failing but rather moving much faster toward the goal of uncovering the right solution to the problem we are solving. I apply the same thinking in life and try to think positively and pivot no matter how tough the problem at hand. My wish is to be able to pass down the same thinking and inspiration to our daughters and our young generations of future leaders.

INE: Your rare talent?

SN: Making a scrumptious meal or dessert from ingredients in the pantry

INE: Your favorite books?

SN: The Power of Habit (Charles Duhigg), Daring Greatly (Brene Brown), Educated (Tara Westower), Range (David Epstein)

INE: Your favorite quotes?

SN: “Try to be a rainbow in someone’s cloud.” ― Maya Angelou, Letter to My Daughter

INE: Who inspires you the most?

SN: My mom and my grandmother – they were both simple, humble, yet amazing women, had no pretense but abundant wisdom. They taught me that thinking small and being patient, while working hard and never slowing down, can lead to great things in the future. While they both had a hard life, their smiles never left their faces.

INE: Your core value you try to live by?

SN: First and foremost, always be kind. A positive attitude, patience, and kind and collaborative demeanor win over even the toughest negotiators.