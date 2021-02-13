Reetika Vijay: Creating Workplace for People to Thrive and Championing Philanthropy

BOSTON- Reetika Vijay is the Managing Principal for IA Interior Architects’ Boston office. She brings over 25 years of experience playing a leading role in strategic planning, managing, designing, administering, and negotiating a wide variety of project types.

Ms. Vijay and her team are responsible for the design of millions of square feet of workplace that has impacted and improved thousands of lives. She has been instrumental in developing IA’s philanthropic mission. She is the founder and executive sponsor of IAReach, a firmwide program that supports local and global charitable initiatives throughout IA’s global footprint.

Ms. Vijay serves on the Advisory Board for Massachusetts Center for Prevention of Cruelty Against Children. She is executive sponsor to IA’s Digital Studio.

On March 6, Ms. Vijay will be honored as one of the 20 Outstanding Women of 2021 during the 18th Annual Woman of the Year Awards ceremony— to be held virtually this year. To buy a ticket, please click here.

INDIA New England talked with Vijay:

INDIA New England News: Please tell our readers about your work and what you enjoy most about it?

Reetika Vijay: As managing director of IA Interior Architects, we have the opportunity to impact so many lives through the design of workplace and interior environments. Individuals can be in the office 8-12 hours a day. When you can improve that experience to create a place that enables people to thrive, it is quite an uplifting feeling….saving the world, one office-worker at a time. 😉

INE: If you’re engaged with any charity or non-profit, please tell us why this group and what do you do for them?

RV: I am the founder and executive sponsor of IA Reach, IA’s global philanthropy organization. IA Reach initiates philanthropic activity across our 23 locations. This year we are focused on supporting design-related causes. I am also on the Advisory board of MA Society for Prevention of Cruelty Against Children.

INE: What are your hobbies and interests?

RV: In my free time I balance my time between my children with fitness and trash TV.

INE: In what way you feel you have most positively influenced or served the local community and your company/organization and professional field?

RV: My role at IA has shifted the field of workplace design in the region along with the face of architectural firm leadership.

INE: Your rare talent?

RV: I can make exciting conversation with almost everyone.

INE: Your favorite books?

RV: My iPhone News App

INE: Your favorite quotes?

RV: Anything between Winnie the Pooh and Piglet touch my heart.

INE: Who inspires you the most?

RV: My father. He sacrificed and worked so hard to give our family what we had when we grew up. I admire and love him so much.

INE: Your core value you try to live by?

RV: Do not let other people’s negativity affect you. Live in the moment and control only what you can.