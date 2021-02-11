More Indians opting for healthy food in 2021: Report

New Delhi– After binging a lot on junk food during the lockdown, Indians are moving towards healthier food options as a new survey on Thursday showed that people are ordering healthier, nutritious food in 2021.

According to Swiggy’s Health Hub survey based on lakhs of orders, healthy food orders saw a jump of 20 per cent in January as compared to December, clearly indicating a resolve to start the year on a healthy note.

While most binged-on biryani and pizzas on New Year’s Eve, the food delivery app witnessed a rise in healthy meals and even healthy desserts being ordered on the first day of the year.

Dishes such as millet khichdi, multi-grain masala dosa, Mexican burrito bowl, caesar salad, corn sandwich, along with Belgian bites and sugarfree ice cream made for the maximum orders, the food delivery app said in a statement.

India’s IT hub Bengaluru was crowned as the city with the maximum orders for healthy food in the country.

A look at city-wise preferences for healthy meals shows that Hyderabad ordered the most barbeque grilled salads, protein guacamole bowls and healthy breakfasts.

Mumbaikars opted for burrito bowls, caesar salads, homestyle north Indian khichdis and combos. And healthy eaters in NCR ordered healthy breakfast items such as poha and upma — protein salads and bowls for other meals.

The survey also reported that the average calorie count per meal was higher for lunch orders at 360 calories with people ordering meals with 335 calories for dinner orders. (IANS)