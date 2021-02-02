MOMA Therapeutics Appoints Asit Parikh as President and CEO

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.—MOMA Therapeutics announced that Asit Parikh, M.D., Ph.D., has been appointed as the company’s president and chief executive officer, effective April 5, 2021.

Dr. Parikh brings more than 20 years of academic and industry experience to MOMA. He will succeed interim founding CEO, Reid Huber, Ph.D., a partner at Third Rock Ventures, who will remain on MOMA’s Board of Directors.

“Asit shares MOMA’s singular focus on patients and brings to our team a deep and diverse R&D, strategy and business background. His experience leading successful interdisciplinary teams and building innovation-rich product portfolios will be highly synergistic with MOMA’s team of passionate drug hunters,” said Dr. Huber. “Asit’s appointment as MOMA’s CEO marks an important milestone toward our goal of transforming the lives of patients. We are thrilled to welcome him to our team.”

Prior to MOMA, Dr. Parikh served as senior vice president and head of Takeda’s gastroenterology unit since 2012. Under his leadership, Takeda has achieved global approvals for Entyvio® for ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease, European adult and U.S. pediatric approvals for Gattex®/Revestive® for short bowel syndrome, Japan and China approvals for Takecab®/Vocinti® for acid related disorders, a European approval for Alofisel® for perianal fistulizing Crohn’s disease, and a U.S. approval for Motegrity® for chronic constipation.

Prior to Takeda, he worked in the clinical research division at Millennium Pharmaceuticals, where he held leadership roles in inflammation and oncology drug development. Dr. Parikh remains actively engaged in the practice of medicine as a consulting gastroenterologist at Newton-Wellesley Hospital in Newton, Mass., and serves as a board member of Ambys Medicines, Phathom Pharmaceuticals and Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, Basic Sciences.

Dr. Parikh earned his Ph.D. in biochemistry and M.D. from Vanderbilt University, completed his internal medicine residency at the University of Pennsylvania and subspecialty training in gastroenterology at Massachusetts General Hospital. He performed postdoctoral research in cancer biology at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

“I joined MOMA in large part because of its unique and compelling vision – the possibility that systematically drugging molecular machines can deliver an entirely new class of medicines to patients who need them,” said Dr. Parikh. “MOMA’s approach, coupled with its world-class team and scientific founders, represented an unprecedented opportunity to join a disruptive young biotech poised to make a true difference in medicine.”