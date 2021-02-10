Millind Gaba’s new song ‘Peele peele’ is a ‘groovy track’

Mumbai– Punjabi singer Millind Gaba says his latest track, Peele peele, is a song he wanted to create for a long time. he says he is confident the song will make everyone want to tap along.

“‘Peele peele’ is a fun, groovy track that I wanted to do for a long time. A song that would make you want to tap along and just let go. I am really happy with the way it has turned out and I am looking forward to seeing how the audience will receive it,” Millind said.

The track is written by Millind along with Asli Gold. The music video of the song displays a whiff Rajasthani culture.

The song has garnered over 11 lakh views since in around 24 hours of release, with over 27k likes on its official YouTube page. (IANS)