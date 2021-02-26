Maternity fashion the celebrity way

By Puja Gupta

New Delhi– Maternity clothes should be oversized, baggy and loose? Myth! Fashion while you’re pregnant can be fun, experimental and chic, there’s no rule which says you can’t be glamorous. Raising the fashion bar and nailing maternity fashion, these celebs lead the way forward and inspire you to look fashionably pregnant.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

It was during Kareena’s first pregnancy that she inspired a generation of women to proudly flaunt their baby bump. Now, second time around, Kareena is making sure women stay fit and healthy as she poses in sports gear and talks about how women should maintain their exercise routine while expecting. “Practicing mind-body wellness, especially while you are pregnant is extremely essential. Yoga has helped me develop heightened awareness of my body and to be honest, I just feel so much better when I do yoga,” she told IANSlife in an interview.

Khan’s recent looks for an ad in which she donned a pair of yoga tights, a sportswear and a jacket went viral. The pink monochrome look a light pink coloured had everyone talking.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka’s photoshoot for a fashion glossy made headlines. Of the many looks she donned, an olive dress with fringes at the bottom was a great example of comfort chic.

Anushka, recently gave birth to a girl, and revealed her current favourite accessory is a burp cloth.

Amrita Rao

Actress Amrita Rao flaunts her bump in a white shift dress, seeing that summer has come early this year, this looks shows you how to dress for the summer while expecting.

Rooney Mara

Sometimes all you need is a pair of sweatpants and a good old fashion T-shirt, and if you’re Rooney Mara, even this looks fab! Often choosing comfort over glamour Rooney’s look makes all of us feel better about being laid-back and chill.

Gigi Hadid

The supermodel and beau Zayn Malik gave birth to a baby girl recently; Gigi sports a sheer gown for a maternity photo shoot. Follow her Instagram handle to get inspirations for glamorous styles to dungarees, whether it’s the girl next door or a red carpet diva, there’s plenty of looks to learn from.

Sophie Turner

Keeping it real, Sophie reminds you to get a good dose of Vitamin D and have some fun while you soak up the sun. As they say happy girls are the prettiest!

Nicki Minaj

Nicki has always made heads turn with her fashion choices. For the more is more trend, follow her style code, at a recent maternity shoot through which she announced her pregnancy, the singer wore a studded floral mesh string bikini and silver platform high heels with yellow hair. She heavily accesorised the look with layered neckpiece, rings and bracelets.

Katy Perry

One can always trust Perry to make a statement with fashion choices. Here the singer makes boho chic look effortless as wears a tie and dye kaftan dress in blue and orange with fringes. Gazing out to the desert she looks forward to a new phase in life. A neat pony tail, and completed the brown flats is all she needs as she moves forward.

Michelle Williams

Michelle’s elegant off-shoulder orange dress at the Golden Globe Awards is a great choice when it comes to occasion-wear for all moms-to-be. Instead of the silhouette let the colour make the statement.

Meghan Markle

If you want to always be camera ready then try The Duchess of Sussex’s style which is both feminine and sophisticated. Feminine dresses, flirty patterns and classic silhouettes are her go to options. (IANS)