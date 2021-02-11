Make conscious changes to adapt a sustainable lifestyle: Varun Dhawan

By Puja Gupta

New Delhi– Actor Varun Dhawan urges people to gain a perspective toward sustainability and move towards the change.

“Sustainability is a lifestyle choice, and everybody should move towards those changes. My idea of sustainable fashion is to use products that are organic and generate minimalistic wastage,” he tells IANSlife.

The actor, who recently got married to his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal, suggests people to read more about the topic and adapt to the changes.

“There are a lot details around sustainable lifestyle on the Internet. My only tip for all the consumers will be to read about sustainable lifestyle, gain perspective and adapt to the changes as per their own requirement,” says Varun.

Varun advises: “Buy products which provide you comfort and make conscious changes to adapt to a more sustainable lifestyle.”

The actor is the brand ambassador of Reebok and has launched its “Write Your Legacy” campaign.

“I believe mentally connecting with a brand is a really important factor for me to endorse them. I feel we share the same belief in terms of fitness and performance and that is something inspires me to be a part of a brand like Reebok,” Varun says. (IANS)