Letting go of stale opinions and learning to rethink

New Delhi–Discover the critical art of rethinking: how questioning your opinions can position you for excellence at work and wisdom in life.

Intelligence is usually seen as the ability to think and learn, but in a rapidly changing world, the most crucial skill may be the ability to rethink and unlearn. Recent global and political changes have forced many of us to re-evaluate our opinions and decisions. Yet we often still favour the comfort of conviction over the discomfort of doubt, and prefer opinions that make us feel good, instead of ideas that make us think hard. Intelligence is no cure, and can even be a curse.

The brighter we are the blinder we can become to our own limitations.

In “Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know” (WH Allen), Adam Grant – Wharton’s top-rated professor and No.1 bestselling author – offers bold ideas and rigorous evidence to show how we can embrace the joy of being wrong, encourage others to rethink topics as wide-ranging as abortion and climate change, and build schools, workplaces, and communities of lifelong learners.

You’ll learn how an international debate champion wins arguments, a Black musician persuades white supremacists to abandon hate, and how a vaccine whisperer convinces anti-vaxxers to immunize their children. This book is an invitation to let go of stale opinions and prize mental flexibility, humility, and curiosity over foolish consistency. If knowledge is power, knowing what you don’t know is wisdom.

“Think Again” is a “must-read for anyone who wants to create a culture of learning and exploration, whether at home, at work, or at school. With warmth and humour, Adam Grant distils complex research into a compelling case for why each of us should continually question old assumptions and embrace new ideas and perspectives. In an increasingly divided world, the lessons in this book are more important than ever”, say Bill and Melinda Gates.

Adam Grant is an organizational psychologist at Wharton, where he has been the top-rated professor for seven straight years. A No.1 New York Times bestselling author and one of TED’s most popular speakers, his books have sold more than two million copies and been translated into 35 languages, his talks have been viewed more than 25 million times, and his podcast WorkLife has topped the charts.

His pioneering research has inspired people to rethink their fundamental assumptions about motivation, generosity, and creativity. He has been recognized as one of the world’s 10 most influential management thinkers and Fortune’s 40 under 40, and has been honoured with distinguished scientific achievement awards from the American Psychological Association and the National Science Foundation. (IANS)