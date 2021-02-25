Learn Bollywood Dance From Bollywood-Hollywood Choreographer Sandip Soparrkar

BURLINGTON, MA – Academy of Creative Arts and Bollywood and Hollywood celebrity choreographer Sandip Soparrkar are collaborating to bring Bollywood Contemporary/Hip Hop dance program to North American students through virtual/online classes.

Now both kids and adults can learn Bollywood, contemporary and Hip Hop dance from the award winning Bollywood Choreographers from India. You can also get a 15% discount when you enroll for the new session starting in March. (Enrollment link: https://academyofcreativearts.com/dance-with-sandip-soparrkar ) Discount Code – INEFEB15.

“This is one of the most unique opportunities for everyone in the New England area and beyond to take advantage of and learn right in your living room,” said Academy of Creative Arts co-founder Java Joshi.

Soparrkar is an acclaimed and award winning Bollywood Dancer/Choreographer, Judge to prestigious dance competitions like Dance India Dance L’il Masters and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and a poster boy of the Dance World. He is also winner of the prestigious Dada Saaheb Phalke award and most recently has been announced the winner of the Tagore Social Achievement Prize 2020.

Soparrkar and Academy of Creative Arts are excited to bring this unique opportunity to experience what many celebrities like Madonna, Shakira, Britney Spears, Hrithik Roshan, Kajol, Tabu and Priyanka Chopra have experienced by taking lessons from none other than Soparrkar and his team. Not many know that Soparrkar even choreographed Britney Spears’ chart topper video of “Womanizer.”

“I am super thrilled to collaborate with Java & Hetal (Joshi) to bring my dance program and team to the ACA. When I visited their studio a couple of years back, I was super impressed at their warmth, philosophy, and passion behind creating the Academy of Creative Arts. Me and my team are super excited to share and teach various forms of Dance like Bollywood contemporary, hip hop, jazz, ballroom etc. to give Boston and the globe flavor of learning what many here in Bollywood learn and perform,” said Soparrkar.

Based in Burlington, MA, Academy of Creative Arts is founded by Massachusetts couple Java Joshi and Hetal Joshi. The Academy of Creative Arts now has over 30+ different programs such as Art, Music (Singing, Tabla, Piano, Guitar etc.), Dance (Bollywood, Kathak, Odissi, Bharatnatyam, Contemporary, Hip Hop, Jazz, Ballroom etc.) Theatre & Acting, Photography, Public Speaking, Henna etc. all taught both virtually/online and in-person under one roof at their headquarters in Burlington, MA.

For more information about all the programs offered at ACA, please visit www.academyofcreativearts.org