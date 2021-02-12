ISW Hosts Harvest Festival 2021 and Nartika Competition This Saturday

WORCESTER, MA—India Society of Worcester (ISW) is inviting the community to them us on February 13, 2021 at 2:00 PM to celebrate the Harvest Festival with ISW on https://www.facebook.com/iswonline/.

This event will showcase Indian way of celebrating the harvest festival such as Pongal, Makara Sankranti, Lohri, Bihu among others. The past few years ISW celebrated this fun-filled event in Shrewsbury, MA. This year the event will be celebrated virtually.

As per Indian mythology, this festival marks the end of an unfavorable phase and the beginning of a holy phase. Particularly in villages of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Himachal, West Bengal, and Punjab, people celebrate the harvest of new crops with bonfires, carnivals, songs, dances, kite flying, and rallies.

Cultural Program starts at 2:00 PM. ISW has more than 12 items ranging from Devotional Music by Band Shenoy; dances by Ekta Dance Academy, Mona Dance Academy, and Shaila’s School; poetry by Kalaimagal School; Veena Performance; and many more.

The Harvest Dance Contest Nartika is at 4:00 PM.

For the competition, ISW has more than 25 entries with exciting participation by Jasmine Shah, Ekta Dance Academy, Boston Desi Hoppers, Darshana Jani, Kalamangal, Academy of Creative Art- Teen Group and others!

For more info https://iswonline.org/event-4110317