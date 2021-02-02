Indian Budget 2021-22 will fail to curb inflation

New Delhi–Majority of the people in the country expressed dissatisfaction with the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday, saying it will not be able to bring down inflation, according to the IANS C-Voter Budget Insta-Poll.

The poll included a sample size of 1,200 people selected randomly across all demographics.

Replying to a question “do you feel that the prices (inflation) will come down after this budget”, 46.1 per cent said not at all. Around 43.3 per cent people spoke on the same lines when they were asked the same question after last year’s Budget.

When compared to the previous Budgets, 47 per cent gave the same answer in 2015, 46.5 per cent in 2016, 47 per cent in 2017, 56.8 per cent in 2018 and 44.4 per cent in 2019.

Around 21 per cent said this year’s Budget will bring down inflation “little bit”. In 2020, the number people having similar opinion was 31 per cent. Around 31.3 per cent people spoke on the same lines after the 2015 Budget, 29.1 per cent in 2016, 32.8 per cent in 2017, 26.3 per cent in 2018 and 29.1 per cent in 2019.

A total of 18 per cent of the respondents said the Budget will bring down inflation “to a large extent”. However, 14.8 per cent people said they “don’t know or can’t say” if this Budget will help in bringing down inflation. (IANS)