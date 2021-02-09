Four Join TiE Boston Board as Five Retire After Completing Their Two-Year Terms

BOSTON—TIE Boston announced that four new members have joined its board as five have retired after completing their two-year terms.

TiE Boston President Anu Chitrapu said that she was grateful to the outgoing members for their support and leadership at TiE Boston.

“They took on Board responsibilities in spite of being busy professionals, demonstrating their commitment to our mission of fostering entrepreneurship,” said Ms. Chitrapu. “Thank you to Payal Agrawal Divakaran, Neil Chheda, Nikhil Bhojwani, Neeraj Chandra and Joe Gentile.

Four new TiE Boston board members are: Shirish Nimgaonkar , Geetha Sreedhar, Venkat Maroju, PhD, and Zenobia Moochhala.

“I welcome our 4 new members to a Board that continues to exemplify diversity across key dimensions, including gender, professional background and approaches to problem solving, amongst others,” said Ms. Chitrapu.

Board members Thomas Arul, Zach Jha, Sangeeta Moorjani, Darshana Zaveri, Thara Pillai along with officers Emily Ladd-Kravitz and Asha Dixit continue their terms.

TiE Boston’s Executive Director, Simone LaPray, oversees the operations and programs, while Jenna Bergquist manages membership and benefits.

Here are bios of new Board Members:

Shirish has been in entrepreneurial and leadership roles in the technology sector for over 20 years. He is currently the President of Nanoheal, an AI automation software company with several Fortune 1000 companies as customers. Shirish is also the Founder and Managing Partner of Optix Capital, a Venture Capital fund investing in AI and analytics companies and the Managing Partner of SquelchAI, a Natural Language Processing company focused on enhancing customer experience through AI. In the past, he was part of the senior management teams of 2 VC backed entrepreneurial companies in Silicon Valley with successful exits and was a Managing Director at a global investment bank.

Shirish has a B. Tech from the Indian Institute of Technology -Bombay (ITC management scholar – top 6 students in India), M.S. from Stanford University (1st in class in finance) and M.B.A from Harvard Business School (top 10% of the class). He was ranked among the top deal makers in the US by M&A Advisor. Shirish is the founder and lead singer of a music band (Kashish) focused on social good. He has performed several times across the US and India and was the winner of the Indian American idol contest in the Northeast US. Shirish is a nationally ranked competitive sailor in the Laser and Optimist classes of boats. He is on the council of Governors of the American Indian Foundation (Boston Chapter)

Geetha Sreedhar

Ms. Geetha Sreedhar is a seasoned corporate executive turned emerging technology leader. Ms. Sreedhar has a successful track record of leading world-class teams to build and deliver innovative solutions. She loves to build new businesses focused on delivering customer centric products proving out innovative business models. Her goal as a thought leader is to bridge the gap between the traditional enterprises and start-up world, helping organizations thrive and grow in the current environment where change is the only constant. Geetha Sreedhar is the Chief Operating Officer of next gen technology provider mondCloud. mondCloud is a SaaS platform provider that unifies data from disparate sources. Its next generation semantic technology empowers cloud and digital transformation by bringing fragmented data that is spread across the enterprise into a unified format. mondCloud’s Low Code Platform enables organizations to roll out new applications rapidly.

Geetha is also the Co-Founder of Tarmika, an Insurtech tech start-up redesigning commercial insurance to be fast, effortless and elegant. TARMIKA offers agencies a “BRIDGE” Platform with a distinctive digital experience that leverages real-time underwriting decisions from multiple carriers to quote and bind commercial lines business with a single entry. Tarmika’s fully integrated portal enables Carriers to effortlessly partner with us, we take care of all IT work from start to finish. For agencies, Tarmika truly takes the hassle out by simplifying the quoting process with a blend of cutting-edge AI technology and insurance knowledge.

Venkat Maroju, PhD

Dr. Venkat Maroju is Chief Executive Officer, SourceTrace – a company that has become a global leader in providing software solutions to agriculture and allied sectors. The use of these technological solutions has made the agriculture value chain sustainable, transparent and equitable – thus empowering more than 1.5 million farmers in 32 countries.

Venkat is a regular speaker at international conferences and has won several awards including TiE Charter Member Achievement award in 2018 and “entrepreneur of the year award” in 2016 by the Old Dominion University. He was also recognized as the Global Icon by Passion Vista Magazine in 2019 and Digital influencer by Yourstory in 2020.

Venkat holds an MBA from MIT Sloan School of Management where he was a Sloan Fellow. He holds a Ph.D. in Engineering from Old Dominion University and Master’s in Engineering from Indian Institute of Science and Bachelor’s in Engineering from Osmania University College of Engineering.

As Co-Founder of Care.com, Zenobia was part of the leadership team that built Care.com from vision to IPO – becoming the world’s largest online marketplace that matches families and caregivers. She was responsible for growing the Company’s global footprint, as well as the full scope of consumer marketing, customer engagement and product marketing across both the company’s consumer and B2B businesses. She also served as GM with P&L ownership for the International and Homepay businesses lines.

In the four years prior to co-founding Care.com, Zenobia worked as a Senior Product & Marketing Manager for Upromise, where she helped families prepare and save for college. From 1998-2001, she served as Senior Product Manager at financial software startup, WorldStreet. Recognized as one of the “40 under 40” from Boston Business Journal, a “Pinnacle Award Emerging Executive” by The Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce, and recipient of the “Asper Alumni Entrepreneurship Award” from Brandeis University and “Business & Entrepreneurship Award” at the India New England Choice Award, Zenobia holds an MA from Brandeis University and a B.A. from St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai. She is a mom of two, enabling her to fully appreciate the care challenges facing today’s families and caregivers. Zenobia has served as the curriculum lead, instructor and mentor to the companies in ScaleUp, organized events for TiE Boston Women and has participated as a speaker in our TiE Young Entrepreneurs program. Read more on Zenobia in TiE Boston’s Meet a Member!

TiE is the world’s largest not-for-profit network dedicated to helping startups grow. In 25 years the TiE Network has reached 12,000 members across 14 countries and contributed to $250B in wealth creation. TiE Chapters around the world have become a vibrant platform for entrepreneurs, professionals, industry leaders, and investors to interact with one another & forge long-lasting relationships.