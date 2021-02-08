Bollywood Roundup: Vir Das, Manoj Bajpayee, Sunny Leone, and more…

Vir Das on what kind of work he yearns to do in films now

Mumbai– Stand-up star and actor Vir Das has opened up on what kind of work he now yearns to do, when it comes to films.

Vir has been a part of films such as “Love Aaj Kal”, “Delhi Belly”, “Mastizaade” and “Go Goa Gone” among others.

“I don’t plan so much when there is a good character, I don’t think ‘I want to do this or want to do that’ (with the role). Most artistes who want to create good stuff don’t think about it that way,” Vir told IANS.

In Decemeber, Vir dropped his latest new comedy gig, “Outside In”, created out of 30 virtual shows he did during lockdown and featuring audiences from all over the world.

Manoj Bajpayee: History often gets interpreted in different ways

Mumbai– Actor Manoj Bajpayee feels history often gets interpreted in different ways through the passage of time, and that is why it was important to document stories like the discovery of Sinauli.

The actor will be seen hosting the documentary, “Secrets Of Sinauli: Discovery Of The Century”. The historical documentary, presented by filmmaker Neeraj Pandey, uncovers the mysteries behind the excavations in the town of Sinauli in Uttar Pradesh. The documentary is directed by Raghav Jairath.

“History often gets interpreted in different ways through time, hence, important discoveries like that of Sinauli help us understand our past and our culture better,” Bajpayee said.

“The opportunity of hosting ‘Secrets of Sinauli: Discovery of the Century’ has been aunique and a learning experience for me. The documentary makes some historic revelations over the discoveries of the significant ancient chariots and different artefacts at the excavation that belong to a period of India that is very highly regarded,” he added.

“‘Secrets of Sinauli: Discovery of the Century’ is a blend of history, science, technology and mythology. India is a country known for its rich culture and varied heritage. Exploring and unearthing new facts of our history is precisely what excited me about this project,” said

Pandey added: “We are glad to tell a significant story, although it’s not yet concluded, and we look to its continuation.”

The documentary will stream on discovery+ from February 9.

Sunny Leone shares her ‘Monday lessons’

Mumbai– Sunny Leone has shared some pop philosophy for fans on social media, which she described as her Monday lessons.

“Monday lessons! Even if you try to alter the facts, the truth is still the truth! You will be able to convince only yourself and no one else!” she wrote as the caption.

Sunny posted her Monday lesson with a string of pictures on Instagram from Kerala, which capture her in an olive jumpsuit with chunky earrings, along with ombre shade hair. She completes the look with white sneakers.

The actress is currently shooting for the youth-based reality show in Splitsvilla in Kerala along with Rannvijay Singha.

Last month, she kickstarted the first schedule of her first fictional web show Anamika in the city. The series is billed as a ‘gun-fu’ action thriller directed by Vikram Bhatt.

Urvashi Rautela ‘deeply saddened’ by Uttarakhand flood

Mumbai– Actress Urvashi Rautela, who hails from Uttarakhand, is heartbroken seeing the damage done by the recent flood in Chamoli district of the state.

“I am deeply saddened to hear the news of flooding and destruction caused by a devastating avalanche in the Joshimath area of Chamoli district in Uttarakhand. I pray for the safety and well-being of my Uttarakhand people and convey my condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. May the Lord protect them from this tragedy,” Urvashi said.

On the work front, the actress has completed her first schedule of shoot for the web series Inspector Avinash.

The series, directed by Neeraj Pathak, is based on the true story of police officer Avinash Mishra and his war against crime in Uttar Pradesh. Inspector Avinash will be portrayed by Randeep Hooda while Urvashi plays the protagonist’s wife Poonam Mishra.

She is also working in Black Rose, a bilingual thriller to be released in Hindi and Telugu.

Kriti Sanon shares picture of ‘final touches’ before ‘Bachchan Pandey’ shoot

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has shared a behind-the-scenes post from the set of her upcoming film, the Akshay Kumar-starrer Bachchan Pandey.

Kriti posted a black and white picture on Instagram, looking at herself in a mirror and fixing her hair.

“Final touches… The seconds before “Action”.. when I’m still a bit of ME but also a bit of MYRA … #Myra #BachchanPandey #BTS @nadiadwalagrandson @harjeetsphotography,” she wrote as the caption.

Akshay along with actresses Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez started shooting for the film in Jaisalmer recently. Shoot will continue till March. The team is expected to shoot at places like the Gadisar Lake and Jaisalkot.

In the Farhad Samji directorial, Akshay plays a gangster who aspires to be an actor, while Kriti plays a journalist who wishes to be a director. The film also features Arshad Warsi as the hero’s friend.

Taapsee Pannu explains why her film Shabaash Mithu ‘needs to be made’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu on Monday took to Twitter emphasising on why her upcoming film Shabaash Mithu needs to be made.

Taapsee reacted to a news piece on Twitter stating the film, based on the life of Indian women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj. The piece describes Mithali as “former team India cricketer”.

Reacting to the tweet, the actress wrote: “You do realise she is still the captain of the Indian women’s cricket team that’s going for the upcoming World Cup. Exactly the reason why this film NEEDS TO BE MADE ! ‘Former’!!! #ShabaashMithu.”

Taapsee is currently undergoing cricket training for her role in the Mithali Raj biopic. The actress, who recently finished filming Rashmi Rocket, is currently shooting for her other upcoming film Looop Lapeta. The film is a Hindi adaptation of the 1998 German film Run Lola Run, starring Franka Potente and directed by Tom Tykwer.(IANS)