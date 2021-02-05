Bollywood Roundup: Shama Sikander, Varun Sharma, Ayushmann Khurrana, and more…

Shama Sikander is grateful to fans for their love

Mumbai– Actress Shama Sikander recently took a trip down memory lane, by going through her most liked pictures on Instagram. while doing so, the actress acknowledged that her fans keep her going.

“A huge thanks to all my fans. They are the top priority on my list. I always work hard to do better, be the best version of me better for myself and my fans. Their overwhelming love keeps me going and give me strength to keep going,” says the actor.

Known for her television journey in shows such as Ye Meri Life, Seven and Baal Veer, Shama says: “I started very young when I wasn’t even in my teens and the love of fans has been consistent. I can’t thank the almighty more for such a blessed life. Thank you for all the feedback. It’s so precious to me.”

Varun Sharma had a surprise visit from Varun Dhawan on ‘Cirkus’ set

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan surprised Varun Sharma on his birthday, by dropping in at the latters set during the ongoing shoot of Cirkus.

Talking to IANS, Sharma tagged it as one of the “bestest” birthdays ever.

He said: “(This is) One of the bestest birthdays ever , on sets with Cirkus madcaps . It’s a moment that can’t be expressed, and thank you (Cirkus director) Rohit (Shetty) sir and the entire team for making this day even more special.”

“Moreover , Varun thank you so so much for surprising me and being a part of this celebration,” said Sharma, who rose to fame with his endearing character in “Fukrey” named Choocha.

The actor, who turned 30 on Thursday, is currently busy with the shoot of Cirkus.

Varun has several films lined up this year. He will next be seen in RoohiAfza, and is gearing up to start work on the third installment of the popular Fukrey franchise post finishing “Cirkus”.

Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on his distinct look in Anubhav Sinha’s ‘Anek’

Mumbai– National Award-winning Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana collaborates once again with filmmaker Anubhav Sinha in the upcoming film Anek, and his slit eyebrow in the first look stills has generated widespread interest among fans. The actor says the idea was to create a distinct look.

Opening about his character Joshua in the film, he said: “I have been fortunate to collaborate with filmmakers who encourage me to add my creative inputs to their vision of storytelling. The eyebrow slit I am sporting in Anek was an idea I discussed with Anubhav sir. It was about creating a distinct look that the audience has never seen me in, and I am glad that people have noticed and are discussing it.”

Ayushmann, who is known to be Bollywood’s Mr Disruptor for his unconventional roles, says he has found support within the industry to take risks while portraying unusual roles.

“I have always been an eager artiste who wants to contribute towards building my characters and how it will look on screen,” Ayushmann noted, adding: “I always make these mental notes and discuss them.”

He falls back on recent instances to make his point. “In Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, for instance, my character wears a nose ring. I had bounced this idea off (director) Hitesh (Kewalya) and (producer) Anand Rai sir. I am glad they took this input. Similarly, Shoojit (Sircar) sir was happy with the idea that I would have a lisp in Gulabo Sitabo,” he recalled.

Nora Fatehi can do anything as performer: ‘Chhod denge’ choreographer

Mumbai– Choreographer Rajit Dev recently directed Nora Fatehi’s moves in the music video of Sachet-Parampara’s new non-film song, Chhod denge.

While it required strenuous practice of 40 days, Rajit says Nora finally delivered what was expected of her.

“This was a challenge for both of us because there are people who say that she is good at item numbers, but I know that as a performer she could do anything. Although it was a challenge, she proved herself in this one,” Rajit tells IANS.

He adds: “This song is very different from what Nora has been doing in the past in Bollywood. She has performed mostly western dances, and even if it was a Bollywood song her dance was not typical Bollywood. This is the first time that we got an opportunity to portray Nora in a completely different style. She has performed the way you would see a certain Bollywood dance choreographed by Saroj Khan or Vaibhavi Merchant.” (IANS)