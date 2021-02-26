Bollywood Roundup: Shahid Kapoor, John Abraham, Ridhi Dogra, and more…

Shahid Kapoor’s portrait of mush in close-up

Mumbai– Actor Shahid Kapoor on Friday posted a picture with wife Mira Rajput kissing on the cheek, and the fans are not surprisingly gushing.

“Feeling the love,” wrote the actor along with the picture.

Fans posted glowing compliments in the comments section, many wished Shahid “happy birthday” because February 25 was his special day.

Some, like this user, had a witty reaction: “Bhai dil se bura lagta hai bhai plz bhai single logon ka khyal rakha karain”

Shahid has started shooting for Raj and DK’s action thriller web series, which marks his debut in the web world.

The actor also has the much awaited film “Jersey” lined up. The film is scheduled for a Diwali release in November. The date has also been confirmed for the release of the Akshay Kumar-starrer “Prithiviraj”, thereby setting up one of the big clashes at the box office this year.

John Abraham on Emraan Hashmi: Have always been a fan

Mumbai– John Abraham will soon be seen on screen with Emraan Hashmi in the film Mumbai Saga. John says he has always been fond of Emraan and would want to work more with him in future.

“Emraan is very intense. He is a very good human being and for me, that is the most important thing. I would like to work with him again because not only am I a fan of his as an actor, but even as a human being, he is absolutely fantastic. The way he has done his role and his job in this film, it is absolutely outstanding. I’m very happy and fortunate to have worked with him,” John said, at the trailer launch of the film on Friday.

John also shared an amusing anecdote.

“Once I remember driving from Chandigarh to Delhi and I was looking for songs to play. The only songs I found were Emraan Hashmi volume one and volume two! I realised that Emraan has got the most number of hit songs — more than all other heroes put together in this industry,” said John.

The Sanjay Gupta directorial Mumbai Saga is set to release in theatres on April 19.

Ridhi Dogra: Was eagerly waiting to showcase I can carry big project on my shoulders

New Delhi– Actress Ridhi Dogra was waiting for a big project to come her way, and she says her wish has come true with the upcoming web show, The Married Woman, which casts her in the title role.

“The biggest reason I said yes to the project was because I was eagerly waiting for an opportunity to showcase that I can carry a big project on my shoulders,” Ridhi told IANS.

“When I heard it is called ‘The Married Woman’ and I would be playing the married woman I did not look left or right. I didn’t think twice. I have been waiting as an actor to just be able to show what I can do,” she added.

The Married Woman is based on author Manju Kapur’s bestseller novel of the same name, and also features Monica Dogra, Imaad Shah, Divya Seth Shah, Nadira Babbar and Suhas Ahuja.

The series has been directed by Sahir Raza and will air on ALTBalaji and ZEE5.

Armaan Malik shares how he plans to hug fans during pandemic

Mumbai– Singer Armaan Malik on Friday evening had a social distancing-compatible solution for a fan who demanded a hug on meeting him.

“I want a tight hug whenever we gonna meet OK… na bto???,” wrote a fan during an interactive session on Twitter titled #FridaysWithArmaan.

To this, Armaan replied: “Done. In PPE kits and with masks. Cool? #FridaysWithArmaan.”

Armaan was confused when a fan requested him to feature “Bigg Boss 14” couple Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni.

“Plz we want to se #Jasly plz cast them,” requested the fan. The singer replied: “What’s a Jasly?”

During the session, a fan requested Armaan to arrange a Zoom video call with fans. The singer assured the fan: “Hum sab bahut jald zoomenge don’t worry ok?”

Replying to another fan who asked him what would be a good theme song for his life, the singer wrote: “Dynamite.”

Another fan asked Armaan to share some life advice, to which he replied: “Stop having expectations.”

Quizzed about his upcoming single, the singer maintained suspense: “Still working on it! Have a few ready, thinking of which one to go with.”

Kiara Advani shares her Manali ‘snow glow’

Manali– Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is currently in Manali, shooting for her upcoming film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. On Friday she posted a photograph clicked in the snow.

In the photo, Kiara wears a white top, a woollen cap and pink gloves. “Snow glow,” she captioned the image on Instagram.

Kiara also shared a few other photographs of snowed roads in the scenic holiday spot, on Instagram story.

Shoot of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, co-starring Kartik Aaryan, was stalled owing to the pandemic and the film is back on floor again. As per reports, the remaining portions will be shot in Mumbai in March and then in Lucknow. The horror comedy also stars Tabu, and is all set to hit theatres on November 19.

Apart from this, Kiara will feature alongside Sidharth Malhotra in the forthcoming war drama Shershaah, which will release in theatres on July 2.

The actress will also be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. The Raj Mehta film will narrate the story of two couples.

Rakul Preet Singh joins the ‘Pawri’

Mumbai– Actress Rakul Preet Singh is the latest Bollywood star to join the ‘Pawri’. On Friday, Rakul shared a video performing yoga with her instructor while the Pawri ho rahi hai mashup plays in the background.

“Yeh main hoon .. yeh @anshukayoga hai aur yeh Yamato pawri ho rahi hai. and that’s how we pawriii,” the actress captioned the video on Instagram.

Several Bollywood stars including Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shilpa Shetty, Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Vivek Oberoi, Shahid Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, and Vijay Varma have already created their versions of the Pawri mash-up.

Rakul features alongside John Abraham in the upcoming action film Attack, which will release on August 13. The fictional story is said to be inspired by true events, set against a hostage crisis. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez.

Rakul’s other big upcoming release is MayDay starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn, and directed by Devgn. She also has Anubhuti Kashyap’s comedy drama Doctor G co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana lined up.

Deepika Padukone mobbed outside eatery, video goes viral

Mumbai– Actress Deepika Padukone was mobbed while stepping out of a restaurant in the city’s Khar area. The incident happened late on Thursday, and photos and videos of the incident have gone viral.

In a viral video, the actress can be seen stepping out of a restaurant when a couple of women selling tissue papers try to approach her. While the women kept insisting that the actress buy tissue boxes from them, an awaiting crowd tried to mob her.

Deepika managed the situation with calm, walking towards her car with a smile, but suddenly someone from the crowd pulled her red sling bag away from her shoulder. As soon as the bag was snatched, Deepika can be heard saying “Ek minute, ek minute” helplessly trying to get it back.

The actress’ security guards immediately snatched the bag back and returned it to her before helping her into the car and asking her to check if any valuables were missing. The actress waved at the paparazzi from inside the car and sped off.

In the viral video, Deepika can be seen sporting a crop top, shrug and a pair of denims. A silver neckpiece and red sling bag add to the look. (IANS)