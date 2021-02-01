Bollywood Roundup: Rakul Preet, Deepika Padukone, Urvashi Rautela, and more…

Rakul Preet cast opposite Ayushmann in ‘Doctor G’

Mumbai– Rakul Preet Singh has her plate full with a number of projects this year, including her recent addition — the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Doctor G.

If Rakul is living a dream run right now, she calls herself a dreamer on social media.

In a new Instagram image, the actress looks stunning in an off-white crochet dress. She completes her look with smokey eyes, pink lips and soft beachy curls.

“A dreamer , that’s what she was,” Rakul wrote as the caption.

Rakul is an avid social media user. She keeps treating her fans with new pictures and videos on various platforms.

Currently, the actress has a following of 16.2 million on Instagram and 4.4 million on Twitter.

On the work front, she will also be seen sharing screen space with Arjun Kapoor in a cross-border romance. That apart, the actress has Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Siddharth Malhotra coming up. The film is pitched as a slice-of-life comedy with a message.

Her other film coming up is MayDay, with Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn. The film is directed and produced by Devgn.

Deepika Padukone defines February with blush pink mood

Mumbai– Actress Deepika Padukone in Monday greeted the month of February with a stunning picture on social media.

Deepika posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen dressed in a blush pink embellished kurta paired with diamond stud earrings. The actress is wearing soft make-up and has tied her hair in a neat bun. In the image, Deepika, who is married to actor Ranveer Singh, looks away from the camera and smiles.

“February,” she captioned the image.

On the work front, the actress has a busy year ahead. She will be seen in Shakun Batra’s upcoming yet-untitled film that also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

Deepika will also be seen in an untitled film with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas, and she has “’83” in line where she stars opposite husband Ranveer Singh.

She will also unite with Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan for the first time for an action adventure, “Fighter”, directed by Siddharth Anand.

Urvashi Rautela wraps up first schedule of ‘Inspector Avinash’

Mumbai– Actress Urvashi Rautela has completed her first schedule of shoot for the web series Inspector Avinash.

Posting a sunkissed picture from the set, Urvashi wrote as caption: “That’s a wrap of 1st schedule. Last day on the set of the first schedule of #InspectorAvinash I get extremely excited when I’m offered a role that demands a lot of homework & preparation Will miss this incredible crew that I’ve spent the last few weeks with, my hero #RandeepHooda & my amazing director #NeerajPathak. So special to be at work. #grateful.”

The series, directed by Neeraj Pathak, is based on the true story of police officer Avinash Mishra and his war against crime in Uttar Pradesh. Inspector Avinash will be portrayed by Randeep Hooda while Urvashi plays the protagonist’s wife Poonam Mishra.

She recently said she has been understanding everything about the real Poonam Mishra including her style of dressing by spending time with her.

Urvashi Rautela was recently seen in the music video Woh chaand kaha se laogi opposite television actor Mohsin Khan. She has a new music video lined up titled Teri load ve.

The actor earlier thanked her fans when she touched the 34-million follower mark on Instagram. She celebrated by posting a video where she feeds a crocodile.

Shruti Haasan: Glad to have wonderful things to do

Mumbai– Actress Shruti Haasan says she feels thankful that she has many wonderful things to do, as a new week starts.

“#Thankful even though I’m sleepy – I’m so glad to have wonderful things to do and wake up to #workmode #grumpyfaceglam,” Shruti posted on Instagram on Monday.

Last week, Shruti turned 35 and said that she wants her future to be filled with light and creativity. “Filled with gratitude and joy !!! This has been the best phase of my life and I’m thankful for my lessons and the journey,” Shruti wrote on Instagram.

She shared the post along with a picture of herself posing with balloons.

The actress will soon be seen in Netflix’s first Telugu original, “Pitta Kathalu”. She says she is “really looking forward to its release”, and reveals she is busy more with OTT content lately.

Kartik Aaryan funny quandary: Should he try hair and toothpaste ads?

Mumbai– Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan is wondering if he should pursue a modelling career now, and he seeks the opinion of fans. The actor’s Instagram post on Monday underlines his funny quandary.

In an monochrome picture Kartik shared, he flashes a smile and flaunts long hair.

“Hair aur tooth paste ka toh ad kar hi sakta hu. Kya bolte ho (I could feature in hair and toothpaste ads. What do you think),” Kartik wrote.

Kartik will next be seen in the horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 where he features alongside Kiara Advani.

Apart from this, the actor gets an intense makeover in the upcoming thriller Dhamaka that casts him as a journalist who covers the live broadcast of a terror attack in Mumbai. The film is directed by Ram Madhvani, who earlier called the shots on the film Neerja as well as the web series Aarya. (IANS)