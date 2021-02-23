Bollywood Roundup: Malaika Arora, Kunal Kemmu, Nushrratt Bharucha, and more…

Malaika Arora shares her ‘daily shenanigans’

Mumbai– Malaika Arora on Tuesday shared a video featuring what she terms as her daily shenanigans.

Malaika posted a clip on Instagram. In the video she is seen playing with a puppy. She dressed in a white tank top and black gym shorts, and she completes her look with white sneakers and a neat bun.

“My daily shenanigans with our precious little feisty #coco… she has my (can’t say the same for Casper who is sh*t scared of coco),” Malaika wrote alongside the clip.

Malaika is an avid social media user and keeps sharing about her personal and professional life on the digital platforms.

Kunal Kemmu deadlifts 150 kilos of weights

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu shared a video where he can be seen lifting 150 kilos of weight. He says it is not about how much you lift but how well you can lift it and not injure yourself in the process.

Kunal posted the video on instagram, doing a repetition of deadlift with 150 kilos.

“150kgs! That is currently my one rep max on deadlifts. It’s an exercise that i really like and one that needs to be done right. Proper form is paramount specially as you build strength and add weights Never ego train. It’s not about how much you can lift but how well you can lift it and not injure yourself in the process,” he wrote as caption.

Kunal said it took him two months of training to build up to this weight. It is his sixth and last set.

“You should never just go and lift heavy weights directly. Just like a warm up is important before any workout you need to get your muscle and body used to the weights that you are going to lift. For some this might be not very heavy but for me it’s my one rep max Train hard train right #stepbysteprepbyrep,” he wrote.

‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ turns 3: Nushrratt Bharucha recalls her ‘first film to enter 100-cr club’

Mumbai– The romantic comedy Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety was released three years ago on this day. Actress Nushrratt Bharucha reecalls the film changed a lot of things for her professionally and helped her grow.

“This film got a tremendous response from the audience, which is super fresh in my mind till now. It was my first film to enter the 100-crore club and I am just too grateful to have been part of it all. It was like a turning point of my career where I feel, I got the recognition that I had worked so hard for,” she says.

The film was helmed by Luv Ranjan and also starred Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh Nijjar.

“I was very comfortable with Luv sir’s style of shooting and working with Kartik and Sunny. We were all just enjoying every bit of the shoot. I really miss that experience and am glad that I had it,” Nushrat adds.

The actress will be seen next in the horror film Chorrii. She also has Hurdang and Janhit Mein Jaari in the pipeline.

Kangana Ranaut opens cafe and restaurant in Manali

Manali– Actress Kangana Ranaut has ventured into the food and beverage business by opening a cafe and restaurant in her hometown Manali. On Tuesday, Kangana shared photographs from the location where her cafe will be set up.

The actress calls this her dream venture, revealing that apart from cinema she is also passionate about food.

“Sharing my new venture my dream with you all, something which will bring us closer, other than movies my other passion food, taking baby steps in to FnB industry, building my first cafe and restaurant in Manali, thanks to my terrific team dreaming of something spectacular. Thanks,” Kangana tweeted.

The actress had recently hinted about her “new venture” on social media even though she did not divulge details about the same.

After wrapping up shoot for the Bhopal schedule of her forthcoming spy thriller film “Dhaakad”, Kangana tweeted on Sunday, hinting at her new venture.

The actress had written: “Schedule wrap alert…. most wonderful people, thank you chief Razy and my dear friend Sohail, amazing team I had the time of my life. #Dhaakad is going to be something spectacular. Now running to another mission, new venture coming up.”

Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover’s ‘monkey love’ in Maldives

Mumbai– Star couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are currently having a ball of a time in Maldives as they celebrate Karans birthday.

Bipasha posted a stunning picture on Instagram. In the image, Karan and Bipasha are seen posing in over-water hammocks. In the image, Karan is seen holding Bipasha lovingly.

“Where the water meets the sky #youandi #monkeylove,” Bipasha wrote.

She then shared a picture from Karan’s birthday celebration with a romantic message alongside the image: “My 2nd most favourite day of the year is here..@iamksgofficial birthday I love you.”

Bipasha and Karan got married in April 2016 after they worked together in the film “Alone” the year before.

The couple recently co-starred in the thriller web series “Dangerous”, also featuring Suyyash Rai, Natasha Suri, Sonali Raut, and Nitin Arora.

Manushi Chillar: I’m getting a Diwali debut similar to Deepika Padukone

Mumbai– Miss India 2017 Manushi Chillar is all set for a Bollywood debut in the ambitious historical drama Prithviraj. She stars opposite superstar Akshay Kumar who essays the title role of Prithviraj Chauhan. She feels lucky that her film is scheduled for release on Diwali, one of the most important weekends of the year.

“Growing up, I remember going to the theatre to watch a movie during Diwali. It was evident to us that one of the biggest films of the year would be released on Diwali and (watching films) was a community viewing exercise. Today, as my film has been slated for a Diwali release, I can only be grateful that I’m getting this launch by YRF,” said Manushi.

The 23-year-old actress says she has given it her all for the film, and is eager to see the audiences reaction.

“I have given this debut my all and have worked consistently on myself for over a year, to deliver this important and beautiful part. So, I’m quite eager for my film to do well and hopefully for people to love it,” she said.

One is prompted to think of Deepika Padukone, who had a Diwali debut in 2007 opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om. “When you say that I’m getting a Diwali debut similar to the debut Deepika Padukone got with Om Shanti Om, I can only consider myself fortunate. Deepika is someone many girls look up to and is an inspiration to many,” she replied. (IANS)