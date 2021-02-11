Bollywood Roundup: Kriti Kharbanda, Taapsee Pannu, Pooja Bhatt, and more…

Kriti Kharbanda ecstatic over her first jetty ride

Mumbai– Actress Kriti Kharbanda shared a video of her first jetty ride on Instagram on Thursday.

“My first #jetty wali ride! We made it to the other side before I could make a better video #mumbai #first #jetty #14phere #bts@deva_stating @vikrantmassey87,” she wrote as the caption.

In the clip, she is seen at a jetty. She seems headed for the shoot of her upcoming film “14 Phere”.

Kriti was last seen in the revenge drama “Taish” directed by Bejoy Nambiar.

Her next release, “14 Phere”, is directed by Devanshu Singh. The film is a contemporary social comedy that casts her opposite Vikrant Massey.

Taapsee Pannu enjoys her last off-day of ‘Looop Lapeta’ shoot

Mumbai– Actress Taapsee Pannu on Thursday shared a still from Goa where she is currently filming her forthcoming flick Looop Lapeta.

In the photo, the actress can be seen seated in a shack on a beach, with the setting sun forming the backdrop. Taapsee informed that she is enjoying her last off-day of the final schedule of the film’s shoot.

“Ending the last off day of the last schedule be like… The in-house lens man making sure the colour, expression n pose is on point @atulkasbekar. #LooopLapeta,” Taapsee captioned the photo on Instagram.

Looop Lapeta is a Hindi adaptation of the 1998 German film Run Lola Run, starring Franka Potente and directed by Tom Tykwer. Bollywood has already adapted the concept in 2003, by way of late Anant Balani’s Ek Din 24 Ghante, starring Nandita Das and Rahul Bose.

Meanwhile, Taapsee has also started training for her next film Shabaash Mithu, where she will essay the role of Indian women’s cricket team skipper Mithali Raj.

Pooja Bhatt questions garbage disposal and unauthorised parking in Bandra

Mumbai– Pooja Bhatt on Thursday took to social media and spoke of indiscriminate waste disposal and unauthorised parking in the city’s Bandra area. The actress-filmmaker feels simply blaming the municipal corporation is not a solution. Citizens need to be more concerned and conscious.

“Sorry to have to state this but Bandra is in an absolute mess. Only that much @mybmcWardHW can do. Citizens need to please be more concerned & conscious about how they dispose garbage. Apathy has replaced (love) for Bandra?,” Pooja tweeted.

In a separate tweet, she wrote: “If only every co-op society took responsibility for the lane/road outside their building with regards to indiscriminate garbage disposal and even unauthorised parking, life would be different.”

Pooja was last seen in the digital film Sadak 2 directed by her father Mahesh Bhatt. The film stars Pooja’s sister Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead.

Pooja is all set to return to the screen with the web series Bombay Begums. The Netflix show, created and directed by Alankrita Shrivastava of Lipstick Under My Burkha fame, casts Pooja Bhatt alongside Shahana Goswam, Amruta Subhash and Rahul Bose. It is slated to release on March 8, on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

Sushmita Sen puts on her ‘thinking pout’

Mumbai– Actress Sushmita Sen on Thursday gave fans a glimpse of a pensive moment from a day out at the sea. She prefers to define the expression as the thinking pout.

“My #thinkingpout. Whenever I am at Sea, I have a beautiful perspective of both land and ocean… it’s a place where I am neutral. I have learned that the best decisions are made from where you’re neutral… and not from where you’re torn!! #sharing #introspection #depth #lifelessons #perspective #strength. I love you guys! #duggadugga,” she wrote with the image.

Sushmita made her comeback on screen with Ram Madhvani’s web series Aarya last year. The series was a hit and a second season is in the offing. The series marked her return to the screen five years after her last release, the 2015 Bengali arthouse release, Nirbaak. In Bollywood, her last release was Anees Bazmee’s 2010 multistarrer, No Problem.

Sonu Sood the first guest on ‘Jay-Ho! The Jay Kumar Show’

Boston– Bollywood actor Sonu Sood was the first guest on the newly-launched television talk show Jay-Ho! The Jay Kumar Show. The actor said host Jay Kumar is an old friend, and was happy to be part of a show that inspires people with spiritually stimulating humanitarian themes.

Talking about the show, Sonu said: “Jay is my longtime friend. I am very happy to be his first guest on the ‘Jay-Ho!’ show, and I am sure this show will inspire millions of people to unlock their inner greatness and live their best lives.”

Host Jay Kumar said: “This show is going to give the audience a chance to see a different side of their favourite celebrities. We’re going to go deep and ask questions you don’t usually hear on TV — like, in such a cut-throat competitive industry, how do you manage your spiritual fitness along with physical fitness? I am sure all these answers will inspire the audience.”

The show’s name Jay-Ho translates to “Let there be victory”. The term can also mean “Praise from your heart”, which is an interpretation Jay Kumar prefers.

“Jay-Ho is a way of saying, ‘we praise you for your victory in life’s challenges’,” he said.