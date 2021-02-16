Bollywood Roundup: Kangana, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and more…

Kangana’s ‘Dhaakad’ confession: ‘My only true lover my battle field’

Mumbai– Actress Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday evening said that the battlefield is the only place where she never feels out of place. Her newfound aggression seems totally in sync with the character for her upcoming action film Dhaakad!

Kangana tweeted a still from the film that captures her in an action-packed avatar.

“You may think it’s strange to find solace in conflict, you may think it’s not possible to fall in love with the sound of the clash of swords, for you BATTLEFIELD might just be ugly reality but for the one who is born to FIGHT there is no other place in this world where she belongs,” she captioned the image.

“Confessions of a hot blooded Kshatriya… #Rajputwoman. My only true lover my battle field, the only place where I never feel out of place #Dhaakad,” the actress added.

Dhaakad is billed as a spy thriller that casts Kangana as Agent Agni. Arjun Rampal plays the antagonist Rudraveer. The Razneesh Razy Ghai directorial is slated to release on October 1.

Apart from Dhaakad, the actress will also feature in forthcoming films Thalaivi and Tejas. Kangana turns director for an upcoming film titled Aparajita Ayodhya.

Deepika Padukone introduces her ‘alter egos’

Mumbai– Actress Deepika Padukone has captured her many moods at dance in a new video she posted on social media for fans.

In the Instagram video, Deepika is dressed in a powder pink pantys, nude crop top and a lime coloured shrug. The video has edits of Deepika’s many versions as she dances.

“Me…And all my alter egos!,” she wrote on Monday evening, along with the quirky video.

The actress has a busy year ahead. She will be seen in Shakun Batra’s upcoming yet-untitled film that also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

Deepika will also be seen in an untitled film with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas, and she has a role in “83” starring husband Ranveer Singh.

She will also unite with Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan for the first time in the action adventure “Fighter”, directed by Siddharth Anand.

Disha Patani flaunts hour-glass oomph in new bikini pic

Mumbai– Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Disha Patani set the mercury soaring on Tuesday with her latest picture of a cool dip in the pool, clad in dark pink bikini.

Disha posted the snapshot on Instagram. In the image, she soaks in the sun with her eyes closed and has her hair tied in a bun.

She captioned the image with a pink flower emoji, which seems to be one of her favourite emoticons.

Disha will next be seen in Radhe, starring Salman Khan. The film also has Randeep Hooda in the cast and is directed by Prabhudeva. Radhe is slated for a theatrical release on Eid.

She is also looking forward to reuniting with filmmaker Mohit Suri for Ek Villain 2. The actress collaborated with Suri in their 2020 film Malang.

Disha will also be seen in KTina, produced by Ekta Kapoor. The film also features Akshay Oberoi and Sunny Singh.

Vicky Kaushal confesses being a ‘pro procrastinator’

Mumbai– Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal has revealed a secret about himself. He confesses being a pro procrastinator, along with a snapshot on Instagram from a magazine shoot on Tuesday.

“Pro procrastinator,” ran his two-word caption with the image.

Vicky, who keeps creating buzz being spotted with ‘good friend’ Katrina Kaif at various dos, has his plate full with several films lined up.

He is currently busy with Shoojit Sircar’s “Sardar Udham”, where he plays the titular revolutionary. A while back, he shared the first look from his upcoming film “The Immortal Ashwatthama”. Written and directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is expected to go on floors later this year.

Vicky will also be seen sharing screen space with former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar in an untitled project.

His othe rupcoming film is Karan Johar’s “Takht”, where he is cast as Aurangzeb. The historical drama revolves around Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and his brother Dara Shikoh, played by Ranveer Singh, and their fight for the throne

The National Award-winning star was last seen in the horror film “Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship”.

Hrithik Roshan looks back at his ‘difficult’ film Jodhaa Akbar

Mumbai– Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan shared memories of his 2008 blockbuster Jodhaa Akbar that cast him as Akbar. He described the film as difficult.

“Memories .#JodhaaAkbar. Man this movie was difficult. I was sh*t scared when Ashutosh Gowarikar offered it to me. Couldn’t understand how he could see someone like me commanding 10,000 soldiers. But then that’s what a director does. He envisions what you can’t. And that’s the reason I did the film,” Hrithik wrote on Instagram.

He had posted the note along with a few glimpses from the film, which also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, on Instagram on the occasion of filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker’s birthday on Monday evening.

“And what I learnt was that to do strong things , you don’t need to be strong in the beginning! In fact the decision of wanting to be strong comes before. And it means having to choose that which is beyond your ability at the time of choosing. Trusting that the experience itself will do the rest. The challenge then itself creates the stronger you. It’s Magic. Try it,” he added.

The historical drama Jodhaa Akbar also features Sonu Sood, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Ila Arun. The film is set in the 16th century, and centers on the romance between the Mughal Emperor Jalal-ud-din Muhammad Akbar and the Rajput Princess Jodhaa Bai.

Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer ‘satisfied’ with HC decision on SSR’s sister Priyanka

Mumbai– Actress Rhea Chakrabortys lawyer Satish Maneshinde terms as satisfactory the Bombay High Court decision to continue probe on the complaint filed against late actor Sushant Singh Rajputs sister Priyanka Singh. The court however had on Monday quashed the complaint registered by Mumbai Police against Sushants other sister Meetu Singh.

On the Priyanka Singh case, the court has stated that probe would be continued. The First Information Report (FIR) naming Priyanka and Dr Tarun Kumar as accused, continues to exist.

“Petition filed by Priyanka Singh seeking quashing of FIR filed by Rhea Chakraborty for offences of forgery and violating NDPS Act by getting bogus prescription for illegally administered medicines to SSR dismissed by Justice Shinde and Justice Karnik , Bombay High Court. We are satisfied with the verdict. It appears ultimately Rhea Chakraborty’s cry for justice and truth has prevailed. Satya Meva Jayate,” Maneshinde said in a statement issued to the media.

The FIR was lodged against both the sisters based on a complaint by Rhea in September 2020.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14 last year. Probe over the death is still on. (IANS)