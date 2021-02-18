Bollywood Roundup: Kajol, Shahid Kapoor, Preity Zinta, and more…

Kajol: If God is watching us the least we can do is be entertaining!

Mumbai– Actress Kajol has a quirky suggestion for those who fear God. She feels if God is watching us, we should make sure we entertain him!

“If God is watching us the least we can do is be entertaining!,” Kajol wrote on her Instagram story.

The actress is known for her sense of humour and she often posts quirky stuff on social media.

Kajol was last seen in the recently released OTT film Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy, directed by actress Renuka Shahane.

The film narrates the story of three generation of women. Kajol plays an actress-dancer who shares a strained relationship with her mother (Tanvi Azmi), a noted author. The film also stars Mithila Palkar as Kajol’s on-screen daughter.

Shahid Kapoor joins ‘Pawri mash-up’ brigade

Mumbai– Actor Shahid Kapoor on Thursday gave his fans a glimpse of his fun side when he posted a video along with directors Raj and Dk, doing their own version of Yashraj Mukhate’s viral Pawri mash-up.

Shahid, who is currently shooting for Raj and Dk’s untitled digital series, uploaded the video that has DK saying: “Ye mere stars hai, ye hum hai aur ye humari party ho rahi hai.”

Giving a twist to the video, the group then starts singing the track Party all night.

Shahid will make his digital debut with the upcoming thriller web series that involves high-octane action.

The Pawri mash-up was yet another fun composition by Yashraj Mukhate, who rose to fame with the Rasode mein kaun tha mash up last year.

Preity welcomes IPL auction recommendations for Punjab Kings from fans

Mumbai– The Preity Zinta co-owned IPL team Kings XI Punjab has been rechristened Punjab Kings, and the actress took to social media on Thursday to welcome recommendations from netizens for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) auction.

“Lights , Camera …. Auction ! It’s all so nerve wrecking …. Stay tuned for some more action… oops Auction. #PunjabKings #PBKS #Iplauction2021 #Iplauction,” Preity Zinta wrote on Instagram.

“Still at it …. how are we doing folks ? Any last minute recommendations ? #PunjabKings #PBKS #Iplauction2021 #Iplauction #Ting @punjabkingsipl,” the actress added in a separate post.

On Wednesday, the franchise had announced that the team will now be known as Punjab Kings. The logo has also been changed although the lion motif has been retained.

“This new year I had hinted that 2021 was going to be the year of new beginnings. So here is our new name and logo as promised. Now sadda Punjab will be Punjab Kings. I’m super thrilled & excited to share our new vibe with our friends, fans & well wishers. Looking forward to the auctions tomorrow. Stay tuned to lots of new & exciting announcements. #PunjabKings #SaddaPunjab #PBK,” preity had posted on Wednesday.

Sunny Leone’s mantra: Poise is important even when you are falling down

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sunny Leone has shared some words of wisdom along with a clip she shared on social media.

On Thursday, Sunny posted a slow-mo video on Instagram. In the clip, Sunny is seen dressed in a mustard jumpsuit and is posing for the camera as she slowly falls into the pool.

She wrote alongside the picture: “Poise is important even when you are falling down.”

Currently Sunny is in Kerala shooting for MTV’s youth based reality show Splittsvilla.

Last month, she kickstarted the first schedule of her first fictional web show Anamika in the city. The series is billed as a ‘gun-fu’ action thriller directed by Vikram Bhatt.

Diljit Dosanjh turns producer with Dusshera release ‘Honsla Rakh’

Mumbai– Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh turns producer this Dusshera with the self-starring film Honsla Rakh. The film co-stars Sonam Bajwa and Bigg Boss 13 sensation Shehnaaz Gill, and is set to hit the screens on October 15.

Diljit posted the first look of the film on Instagram on Thursday. The poster features a sketched version of Diljit with a baby carrier and a smiling baby.

“This Dusshera#HonslaRakh, 15th Oct, 2021!! @sonambajwa @shehnaazgill@humblekids_ @thindmotionfilms #Storytimeproductions @amarjitsaron@thepawangill @onlyrakeshdhawan@bal_deo @sonalisingh#TeamDosanjh,” he wrote alongside the poster.

Diljit and Sonam Bajwa have been popular as a pair in the dance track titled Tommy, which featured in the 2019 hit, Shadaa.

Honsla Rakh also features Gippy Grewal’s son Shinda Grewal. Other details about the film are still under wraps.

Sanya Malhotra strikes a sunkissed pose in bikini

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra flaunts a perfectly toned frame in a brown bikini on social media.

Sanya posted a string of pictures from her vacation in the Maldives on Instagram on Thursday, posing on a pool deck in a brown bikini paired and a straw hat. In one picture, she soaks in the sun and in another she poses on a ladder.

She captioned the image with a sun emoji.

Sanya currently has “Meenakshi Sundareshwar”, “Love Hostel” and “Pagglait” in her kitty.

Madhuri Dixit: As you innovate, you get various dance forms

Mumbai– Bollywood veteran Madhuri Dixit Nene is fascinated by the currently popular K-pop dance style.

“It is a dance form because there is choreography. There is movement of the body, so it is a dance form. The youngsters are hooked on it and any kind of dancing is dancing for me,” Madhuri told IANS.

“There are so many dances coming in that we are getting to see. Something like free style dancing, somebody did experimental dancing. So, it’s their interpretation of dancing and as you innovate in dance I think we will get to see various dance forms. It is always fascinating to see that,” she added.

Madhuri started dancing at the age of three and is a trained classical dancer who has learned Kathak. The actress, who is fondly called as the Dhak Dhak Girl os Bollywood for her moves, shot to superstardom with her numerous blockbusters in the eighties and the nineties, most of which had superhit dance numbers.

Her popular dances that continue to regale fans even today include Ek do teen (Tezaab), Dhak dhak (Beta), Mera piya ghar aaya (Yaraana), Chane ke khet (Anjaam), Humko aajkal hai (Sailaab), Maar daala (Devdas), Key sera sera (Pukar) and Choli ke peeche (Khalnayak).

The actress will soon be seen judging the dance based reality show Dance Deewane 3. (IANS)