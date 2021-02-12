Bollywood Roundup: Jacqueline Fernandez, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, and more…

Jacqueline Fernandez aces aerial acrobatics

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez took everyone by surprise as she shared a picture of performing a jaw-dropping stunt with the help of aerial silk.

Jacqueline posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen wearing an ivory coloured leotard. She is seen hanging in air with the help of a fabric which give her support her from the waist.

“Upside down Hi!” she wrote as the caption.

The actress made her Bollywood debut with Aladin in 2009. She later went on to do films such as Housefull (2010), Murder 2 (2011), Dishoom, Judwaa 2 (2017), Brothers (2015), Kick (2014) and Race 3 (2018).

She currently has multiple films lined up.

Jacqueline will be seen in the Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchan Pandey, Kick 2, Bhoot Police and Cirkus in the coming months.

Shah Rukh Khan: Find celebrating ‘X’ number of years of a film repetitive

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan finds the idea of celebrating a film completing certain years of its release date on social media repetitive. Despite that he chose to celebrate his film “My Name Is Khan” completing 11 years of its release date on Friday.

Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to express his mind on Friday, which incidentally marks 11 years of the release date of his film “My Name Is Khan”.

“Find celebrating ‘X’ number of yrs of a film on social media repetitive, as its become more like a yearly birthday wish rather than a milestone. But just saw #11YearsOfMyNameIsKhan and felt like saying, I think everybody involved with the film did a very fine job of it,” SRK tweeted on Friday.

“My Name Is Khan”, released on February 12 2010, is a Karan Johar film that narrates a love story against the backdrop of discrimination on the basis of religion and race. The film offers viewers the most popular Bollywood pair of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

Reacting to Shah Rukh’s tweet, fans also expressed how close the film is to their hearts and how much they loved SRK’s performance in it.

“Yesss #11YearsOfMyNameIsKhan. This is extraordinary movie. And only a legend like you can play a character like Rizwan,” commented a fan.

Ranveer Singh reveals fun side of Rohit Shetty

Mumbai– Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has revealed the fun side of Rohit Shetty by sharing a hilarious video where the filmmaker is driving a clown car.

The actor on Friday took to Instagram to share a fun moment from the sets of his upcoming film, Cirkus. The video starts with Ranveer introducing Rohit as “the most serious stunt director of the country”.

It then shows Rohit driving the clown car, and taking a round. In the end, the filmmaker realises that Ranveer is making a video, and exclaimed: “Abbe tu shoot kar raha hai? (are you shooting this).”

The video does not feature Ranveer, but he is heard having a good laugh behind the camera.

“Takes his job very seriously @itsrohitshetty,” Ranveer wrote while sharing the video.

Actor Arjun Kapoor reacted to the video, commenting: “Baba just to see this I think I need to make another entry into the cirkus.”

Pooja Hegde also wrote: “Bwahahahahahaha… damnnn, I’m missing all this!”

Ankit Tiwari and Rabica’s Valentine’s Day song titled Vichhora

Mumbai– Singers Ankit Tiwari and Rabica Wadhawan’s latest soulful track titled Vichhora is perfect to make your Valentine’s Day melodious.

The video directed by Jay Parikh, features Ashish Bisht and Rabica Wadhawan. The video narrates a sad love story and showcases the pain of separation.

Talking about the song, singer Ankit Tiwari shared: “Vichhora conveys a beautiful story. We have tried to explore the emotions of sadness and love, hope the audience likes it as much as we do. It’s a very beautiful composition by Vibhas, written by Abhay.”

Explaining why the soulful number is ideal for the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Ankit added: “This song perfectly goes for those who are in love or about to fall in love, who believes in love, ishq, mohabbat it’s for all of them! That is the reason it’s apt for Valentine.”

The lyrics have been penned by Abhendra Kumar Upadhyay while Vibhas has composed the music. Vichhora is produced by Rabby Singh and streams on the YouTube channel of Roots Music.

Sonakshi Sinha: Nature needs no filters

Mumbai– Actress Sonakshi Sinha feels nature itself can be a cool filter, and shared a picture to prove her point.

On Thursday, Sonakshi took to her Instagram to share a sun-kissed picture of herself, writing: “Nature needs no filters but can be a cool filter.”

In the image, the actress is seen posing in the daylight by some red flowers, with the shadow of the flowers falling on her face.

Earlier this week, Sonakshi extended support to the ongoing farmers’ protest. Sonakshi posted a poem on Instagram, which she has recited and dedicated to the hands that feed us.

The Hindi poem is titled “Kyun” (Why)

“Nazarein milake khud se poochho- kyun? A tribute to the hands that feed us… a beautiful poem written by @varadbhatnagar. Shot and conceptualized by @gursanjam.s.puri and narrated by me. #farmersprotest,” the actress wrote on Instagram.

The Hindi poem “Kyun” tries to explore the reasons behind why farmers have left the fields and taken to the streets, and why the protesters are being tagged as rioters.

Parineeti Chopra reveals why she’s in bad mood

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is in a bad mood and the reason is hilarious.

On Friday, Parineeti posted videos on her Instagram stories. In one image, she is seen posing for the camera and then figures out she has a pimple on her face.

She captioned the first clip: “Who invited this pimple.”

In the second video, the actress is seen making a sad face and revealed: “Mood is bad now bye.”

Parineeti currently awaits the release of her upcoming film “The Girl On The Train”.

The film is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood thriller “The Girl On The Train”, which is based on Paula Hawkins’ 2015 bestseller of the same name. The Hollywood version by Tate Taylor featured Emily Blunt in the lead role.

The Hindi remake follows the story of Meera (Parineeti), who fixates on the perfect lives of a couple she watches from afar during her daily train commutes. One day, she witnesses something out of the ordinary that shocks her. The film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwary.

The Ribhu Dasgupta directorial premieres on February 26 on Netflix. “The Girl On The Train” also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwary.

Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap reunite for thriller Dobaaraa

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap are collaborating for a new age thriller titled Dobaaraa. The film talks about time travel across the dimensions of the universe.

On Thursday, an intriguing teaser from the film was released featuring both Taapsee and Anurag. The teaser explains the title of the film as the time “2.12” or 12 minutes past 2, which translates to “do baaraa” in Hindi.

Talking about her upcoming film Dobaaraa, lead actress Taapsee Pannu shared: “This is going to be one of its kind thriller. This is going to be unique more so because it’s got someone like Anurag directing it and Ekta backing it.

“It’s my second collaboration with Anurag after Manmarziyaan and Sunir (of ATHENA) after badla so I know there are expectations riding on this.”

Director Anurag Kashyap informed: “Our vision with Dobaaraa is to bring a fresh, new story to the audience and I am very excited for it. This time the attempt is to bring an interesting new take on thrillers.”

Dobaaraa will be produced by Cult Movies – a new division under Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms along with Sunir Kheterpal’s ATHENA and Gaurav Bose’s The Vermillion World Production.

Talking about the collaboration, Ekta Kapoor said: “I am thrilled that Anurag is directing the first film under Cult Movies, with Taapsee in the lead. Neither of them subscribe to the conventional and have always pushed boundaries when it comes to delivering different content. I can’t wait for the world to see 2:12!”

Sunny Leone feels ‘beyond blessed’ to have Nisha, Noah, Asher

Mumbai– Sunny Leone has shared an emotional note on social media as her twins Noah and Asher turn three. The actress says she feels “beyond blessed” to have her children Nisha and her boys, whom she lovingly calls her nuggets, in her life.

Sunny posted a string of pictures from the birthday celebration of Noah and Asher, who were born through surrogacy.

Alongside the image, Sunny wrote: “My little nuggets are 3! Asher Singh and Noah Singh Weber you both are so so different but are the sweetest, nicest, caring, intelligent little men. I can’t believe 3 years have passed and you both amaze me everyday with what you have learned and all the things you say.”

Sunny shared that “story time” is one of her favourite things.

“Story time is one of my fav things now and it’s not me telling the stories now it’s you…starting with ‘once upon a time there was noooo fighting…’ knowing thats what I want to hear every time. You both are beyond lucky to have a father and big sister who loves and cares for you so much and they are so lucky that you love and show so much love and affection back to them,” she added.

“And most of all I am beyond blessed to have you 3 children in my life.

Sunny said that no matter how sad, tired, or stressed she is their “little sweet voice that says… ‘Mama…I love you’ makes the whole world disappear and warms my heart every time. I love you so much and Happy 3rd Birthday my sweet boys!”

Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber also adopted a 21-months girl child, Nisha, in 2017 from Latur and announced the birth of their sons via surrogacy in 2018.

Sunny is currently shooting for the youth-based reality show in Splitsvilla in Kerala along with Rannvijay Singha. The actress was recently in news in a fraud case but a bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday gave relief to her and her two close aides from being arrested. (IANS)