Bollywood Roundup: Ishita Dutta, John Abraham, Sonakshi Sinha, and more…

Why Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth have planned a virtual date this Valentine’s Day

Mumbai– Bollywood couple Ishita Dutta and husband Vatsal Sheth won’t be together on Valentine’s Day, as Vatsal will be away on February 14 owing to shooting commitment. So, the couple has planned a virtual date.

“Since Vatty (Vatsal) will be away shooting, we’ve thought of a long virtual dinner. We would have each other’s favorite dish and talk as much as we can. All thanks to the internet, we have these facilities that weren’t there earlier. A huge shoutout to everyone for Valentine’s Day. Let’s show some love for the ones who matter,” Ishita tells IANS.

“To be honest, every day is like a Valentine’s Day with us. We enjoy our chai and coffee breaks, soaking in the sunlight together and just doing normal things with each other. We aren’t too heavy on partying and going out. However, we do go out to eat my favourite pancakes or a cosy dinner,” she says.

The couple got married in 2017 in a private ceremony in Mumbai.

John Abraham posts video of bike stunt, gets trolled for not wearing helmet

Mumbai– Actor John Abraham took to Instagram on Wednesday shared a sneak peek of a bike stunt of his upcoming film Attack, but was trolled for not wearing a helmet while riding the two-wheeler.

The actor shared the video in which he wears an all-black ensemble for the stunt. In the clip, he zooms fast on a bike while the camera crew films him.

“Stunting #action #bikes #attack,” he captioned the video.

While many fans got excited with the teaser, several netizens pointed out he was not wearing a helmet.

“No safety,” wrote a user, while another posted: “@thejohnabraham please wear a helmet.”

“Helmet?,” questioned a user, while another suggested: “U should wear hemet.”

John will soon be back on the screen in “Satyameva Jayate 2”. The Milap Zaveri directorial also stars Manoj Bajpayee and Divya Khosla Kumar, and is a sequel of the 2018 action drama, “Satyameva Jayate”.

Farmers’ protest: Sonakshi Sinha recites a ‘tribute to the hands that feed us’

Mumbai– Actress Sonakshi Sinha on Wednesday extended support to the ongoing farmers’ protest. Sonakshi posted a poem on Instagram, which she has recited and dedicated to the hands that feed us.

The Hindi poem is titled “Kyun” (Why)

“Nazarein milake khud se poochho- kyun? A tribute to the hands that feed us… a beautiful poem written by @varadbhatnagar. Shot and conceptualized by @gursanjam.s.puri and narrated by me. #farmersprotest,” the actress wrote on Instagram.

The Hindi poem “Kyun” tries to explore the reasons behind why farmers have left the fields and taken to the streets, and why the protesters are being tagged as rioters.

This comes a few days after the actress shared a note on her Instagram story that speaks about journalists being harassed, internet being banned and the protesters being vilified.

Kajal Aggarwal: Shooting ‘Live Telecast’ was frightening experience

Mumbai– Actress Kajal Aggarwal claims she did not sleep while filming the horror series Live Telecast, because she would be scared and would often wake up petrified.

Venkat Prabhu’s series narrates the story of a TV crew that gets trapped in a haunted house.

“I think the venue where we were shooting was perfect for this series. We shot in an extremely isolated house — which is Venkat sir’s friend’s house — on the top of a hill and there was nothing around us,” Kajal said.

“For the series, it worked really well but I haven’t slept throughout the shoot. I was so scared after pack-up and I would wake up petrified. It was a very frightening experience for me otherwise but I was totally in the character. I felt it on the set, off the set, I was living it,” she claimed.

The show, which also features Vaibhav Reddy, Kayal Anandhi, Priyanka, Selva, Daniel Annie Pope, and Subbu Panchu Arunachalam, releases on February 12 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Premium.

Yami Gautam: ‘Something about black and white tones’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Yami Gautam posted a monochrome picture on Wednesday, stating there is something about black and white tones that fascinates her.

Yami posted the monochrome picture on Instagram. In the image, she is seen dressed in a shirt and a skirt. She is seen looking away from the camera and seems to be deep in thought.

“Something about black n white tones,” Yami captioned the post.

Yami has just wrapped up shooting for the horror comedy “Bhoot Police”. The film co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Kapoor and Jaaved Jaaferi, and is directed by Pavan Kirpalani.

She will be seen in the upcoming film “Dasvi”.

Shraddha Kapoor: ‘I hold it strongly against animal cruelty’

Mumbai– Actress Shraddha Kapoor says as a celebrity she feels responsible to express her voice on issues that are close to her heart including animal cruelty.

“I think for me, when it comes to voicing my opinion, I only do it for the cause or issue that is close to my heart. I genuinely feel about animal welfare, I hold it strongly against animal cruelty,” Shraddha told IANS.

“When the new rule came on, punishing the offender with Rs 75,000 and five years of jail, I supported that. I turned vegetarian because internally that realisation happened to me, and that is also a way to change my lifestyle while standing against animal cruelty,” she continued.

“I am also against deforestation and that was the reason even in the rain, I was standing and supporting save the Aarey campaign. On that front too, a positive result came that we see. So yes, as an artiste I do express my opinion on issues, when I feel strongly about them and I have sound knowledge on them,” she declared. (IANS)