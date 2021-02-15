Bollywood Roundup: Dia Mirza, Kajol, Ira Khan, and more…

Dia Mirza ties the knot with entrepreneur Vaibhav Rekhi

Mumbai– Actress Dia Mirza on Monday tied the knot with Mumbai-based entrepreneur Vaibhav Rekhi.

In photographs and videos doing the rounds of social media, Dia looks gorgeous in a red zari work saree, with red dupatta and traditional wedding jewellery. The actress tied her hair in a bun covered with gajra. Groom Vaibhav is in a white kurta churidar, white jacket and golden dupatta.

In one video, the bride walking towards the wedding mandap while another set of photos show the bride and groom seated for the wedding.

The actress also offered a box full of sweets to the paparazzi present at the wedding.

The wedding was an intimate affair with only close friends and relatives of the couple in attendance. Industry colleagues like Aditi Rao Hydari, Jackky Bhagnani and Gautam Gupta were clicked at the wedding.

Earlier in the day, the actress shared photos of her mehendi ceremony and bridal shower on social media.

This is Dia’s second marriage. The actress was previously married to Sahil Sangha from 2014 to 2019. The couple had announced their separation with a statement issued in August 2019.

Kajol’s witty quip about ‘National Sarcasm Society’

Mumbai– Actress Kajol, who is known for her sharp wit and sense of humour, has shared a funny quip on sarcasm on social media, along with the snapshot of a funny face.

“NATIONAL SARCASM SOCIETY: Like we need ur support” she wrote as caption.

The actress recently shared a hilarious message on social media that she would want a calorie refund for things that did not taste good.

Kajol’s latest release is the OTT film Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy. Actress-director Renuka Shahane has called the shots for the film that also stars Mithila Palkar and Tanvi Azmi.

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira announces brother Junaid’s debut film

Mumbai– Superstar Aamir Khan’s son Junaid is all set to make his Bollywood debut as an actor. Junaid commenced shooting for his debut film on Monday.

Junaid Khan makes his debut with a film titled Maharaja. It is directed by Sidharth P. Malhotra, as per reports.

On the first day of the shoot, Aamir’s daughter Ira Khan took to social media to talk about her elder brother’s debut film. Ira shared a photo with Junaid on Instagram where she can be seen sitting on her knees in front him and offering him a bouquet of flowers.

“Junnuu! This wasn’t his first play or his first show or our first play together but.. today is his first day! Of shoot. And I love this picture. He’s been acting for a few years now but its still new for me. He even acted my play so I should be over it… but I’ve been his younger sister longer than any of the other things,” Ira wrote.

“His professionalism is unparalleled. I’m super excited for him. Can’t wait till he blows everyone away. And irritates them a little with his properness (HE REFUSES TO TELL ME ANYTHING ABOUT THE FILM. SO IRRITATING. I WANT INSIDE SCOOP) and then I can go to set and embarrass and trouble him!” she added.

Kirti Kulhari ends night shoot when the world wakes up!

Mumbai– Late shoots are really getting to actress Kirti Kulhari, going by her new post on social media.

Kirti posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen standing in a vanity van holding a bag and posing for the camera.

“Beginning or the End??? Shoot ready or pack-up ready ??? Finished a night shoot and now ready to go to bed when the world is waking up… a very good morning everyone?? Rise and Shine while I Sleep and Dream,” she captioned the image.

Kirti did not share what she was shooting for, but it is obvious that she has been shooting so late that she gets to retire for the day even as the world wakes up!

The actress currently awaits the release of her Hindi film, The Girl On The Train, which drops on OTT. She will soon be seen in the third season of Four More Shots Please.

Aditi Sharma on how she got tough molestation scene right in ‘Crashh’

Mumbai– Actress Aditi Sharma, who is currently seen in the web series Crashh, says director Preeti Gupta helped her shoot the difficult molestation scene in the show. Aditi plays Kajal, one of the siblings who are separated in a car crash during childhood, in the series produced by Ekta Kapoor.

“The molestation scene was very difficult to shoot and I was really worried about it, but Preeti helped me throughout and because of her it became easy. She is the best and I had an amazing experience working with her. I cannot explain in words, I am so glad that I met her. She helped me and coached me so well,” Aditi tells IANS.

“She (Preeti) helped me in adding layers to my character,” adds Aditi.

“Whenever I called Preeti, she was there to explain everything to me. She understood Kajal so well, that she made me understand the character even better. I was not the only who went through the exhaustion and torture for the scene. She went along with me through the process, and she gave me a beautiful hug at the end,” shares the actress.

Kriti Kharbanda: Laughter is like the windshield wiper

Mumbai– Actress Kriti Kharbanda has shared a stunning throwback picture and said that laughter is like the windshield wiper.

Kriti posted a picture dressed in a white cotton dress, sitting on a sofa and smiling ear-to-ear.

“Laughter is like the windshield wiper, it doesn’t stop the rain but allows us to keep going. #live #love #laugh #throwback,” she wrote as the caption.

Kriti was last seen in the revenge drama “Taish” directed by Bejoy Nambiar.

Her next release, “14 Phere”, is directed by Devanshu Singh. The film is a contemporary social comedy that casts her opposite Vikrant Massey.

Taapsee Pannu got ‘so much love’ on ‘Looop Lapeta’ set

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu says she received a lot of love on the sets of her upcoming film Looop Lapeta, and she wondered if she was worth all of it at all. Taapsee made her confession with an Instagram picture she posted of the film on Monday.

“One of those films where you get so so soooo much of love on set from all the departments that you actually have to pause n think if you were worth it all. Honestly I am not very sure I was. You guys have spoilt me a little I think. What a team!” Taapsee wrote alongside the image.

She added: “I am gonna miss all the love coming my way from all directions. Cheers to a rocking team and we shall make sure ppl RUN to the theatres for this one. #SaviForever #LooopLapeta.”

Looop Lapeta is a Hindi adaptation of the 1998 German film Run Lola Run, starring Franka Potente and directed by Tom Tykwer. Bollywood has already adapted the concept in 2003, as Anant Balani’s Ek Din 24 Ghante starring Nandita Das and Rahul Bose.

Meanwhile, Taapsee has also started training for her next film Shabaash Mithu, where she will essay the role of Indian women’s cricket team skipper Mithali Raj.

Shilpa Shetty gets greatest gift from daughter

Mumbai– Shilpa Shetty Kundras daughter Samiksha turned one on Monday. The actress said hearing the word mumma from the childs mouth was the greatest gift she could have imagined.

Shilpa posted a video collage on Instagram on Monday morning. The clip features Samisha crawling, playing around and posing for the camera alongside her parents and brother Viaan.

Alongside the video, Shilpa wrote: “Mumma’ — hearing you say this , as you turn one today is the greatest gift I could ever get. From dolling you up in your umpteen bows, to your first tooth ,your first words, your first smile to your first crawl… every milestone is special & reason to celebrate you every day…

“Happy first birthday to you our Angel, every day in this past year has brought tons of love, happiness, and light into our lives. We all love and adore you so much. I pray that you are blessed with abundance always @rajkundra9.”

Shilpa and her businessman husband Raj Kundra had announced the arrival of her second child, a daughter, born via surrogacy, last February.

The actress had then said that Samisha was born on February 15. Shilpa and Raj also have a son, Viaan, who was born in May 2012. (IANS)