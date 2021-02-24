Bollywood Roundup: Armaan Malik, Urvashi Rautela, Shilpa Shetty, and more…

Armaan Malik: Race for views, likes and streams is killing artiste and art

Mumbai– Singer Armaan Malik feels the present trend of prioritising number of views and likes on any song video is causing damage to artiste as well the art. Armaan tweeted his opinion on Wednesday.

“The race for views, likes and streams is killing the artist and the art. Yes it’s great to have good numbers, but it shouldn’t be the only thing that matters. Wish people understood this,” the singer wrote on Twitter.

Armaan has recently been quite vocal about the challenges being faced by the music industry.

“Today’s music industry is about challenges not songs,” Armaan tweeted earlier this week. “Do you wanna be the ‘timeless’ artist or the ‘time is less’ artist. Choose wisely,” he had written in a separate tweet.

Commenting on his Wednesday’s tweet, netizens agreed with his opinion but pointed out that real talent will eventually find its way.

“Its always been about the numbers. But real talent always gets the numbers in the long run. Its better for artists to focus on their work. The validation will surely come,” suggested a user.

“Absolutely agree with you sir. Now Music mafias have taken control over industry with the help of money. It is disheartening to see some mediocre singer getting famous by using autotune and PRs and deserving getting ignored,” commented another user.

Urvashi thanks UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov for attending her pre-birthday bash

Mumbai– Actress Urvashi Rautela on Wednesday posted a thank-you note for UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov, for taking out time to attend her pre-birthday bash. Urvashi celebrates her birthday on February 25.

“Thanks a billion for this epic birthday surprise to my dear friend Khabib Nurmagomedov and my brother Yashraj Rautela. I just wanna say to Khabib that you are the epitome of dominance and you are the Dagestani mauler. I’d like to thank your father Mr. Abdulmanap, for raising a person like you. Everyone knows that you are the first Muslim to win a UFC title and the biggest Russian athlete worldwide. All I wanna say is that you are the biggest fighter in the history of UFC, so thank you so much for making my day super special and this is the best birthday present. Thank you,” Urvashi wrote.

The actress is currently shooting for the upcoming web series Inspector Avinash, starring Randeep Hooda. She also has an international project with Egyptian actor Mohamad Ramadan besides the bilingual thriller Black Rose and a Hindi remake of the Tamil hit, Thirutu Payale 2.

Shilpa Shetty flaunts ‘rockstar vibes’ in Maldives

Male– Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra is enjoying a cosy vacation with husband Raj Kundra in Maldives. On Wednesday, Shilpa shared a vignette from her holiday on Instagram.

In the image, Shilpa wears a bathrobe with the word “Rockstar” written on the back.

“Was this made for ME? Rockstar vibes!” the actress wrote.

Kundra shared a couple of photos, too, clicked together with Shilpa, and wrote: “With the love of my life in paradise!”

Shilpa is currently all set to return on screen this year, with “Hungama 2” and “Nikamma”. Her last starring roles were in the 2007 releases, “Apne” and “Life In A Metro”.

Kirti Kulhari starts shooting for ‘Four More Shots Please!’ season 3

Mumbai– Actress Kirti Kulhari has commenced shooting for the third season of the web series Four More Shots Please in the city.

In the forthcoming season, she will reprise the role of Anjana Menon, a lawyer and a single mother.

Excited about reuniting with her co-actors, Kirti said: “Revisiting a role is a very different kind of a challenge for me. Four More Shots Please! season 3 is extra special and as the series progresses, the characters evolve. It is wonderful to have the character you’re essaying grow over time. Most of all, I am thrilled to be back with the girls.”

The web series, which also stars Sayani Gupta, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo, tells the tale of four unapologetically flawed women as they discover life while balancing friendship in Mumbai.

Actress Tannishtha Chatterjee is on board to direct all episodes of the upcoming season.

Kirti’s other upcoming projects include the Hindi remake of the Hollywood blockbuster The Girl On The Train., Shaadistan, the web show Human and the short film Charu.

Disha’s jaw-dropping stunts impress rumoured beau Tiger Shroff

Mumbai– Actress and fitness enthusiast Disha Patani shared a video performing various jaw-dropping stunts, and rumoured beau Tiger Shroff seems impressed and envious.

Disha posted a video pulling off stunts such as backflips, cartwheels, flips and swinging.

She wrote: “#wuiiiii”

A stunned Tiger took to the comment section and wrote: “Woah wish I could do that.”

Disha and Tiger are known for their deadly stunts. The two keep uploading glimpses from practice sessions on social media.

The actress currently awaits the release of the Salman Khan-starrer “Radhe”. Salman and Disha have previously worked together in the film “Bharat”.

“Radhe” also has Randeep Hooda in the cast and is directed by Prabhudheva.

That apart, she is also looking forward to reuniting with filmmaker Mohit Suri in “Ek Villain 2”. The actress collaborated with Suri in their 2020 film “Malang”.

Disha will also be seen in “KTina”, produced by Ekta Kapoor. The film also features Akshay Oberoi and Sunny Singh.

Tiger will be seen in “Ganapath”, co-starring Kriti Sanon. The film is set in a post-pandemic dystopian era. The film has been planned as the first film of a franchise.

The actor will also be seen in the second installment of his 2014 debut film “Heropanti”. The second installment, to be directed by Ahmed Khan, will co-star Tara Sutaria. (IANS)