18th Annual Woman of the Year Awards Goes Virtual on March 6, 2021

WALTHAM, MA—INDIA New England News announced that its flagship 18th Annual Woman of the Year Awards event will be held virtually on March 6, 2021.

“We postponed our Woman of the Year Awards Gala twice last year due to COVID, and it was re-scheduled for April 30th this year. Our hotel, however, informed us again that they will not be able to hold the event in April either,” said Upendra Mishra, publisher of INDIA New England News and producer of the Woman of the Year Awards. “COVID-19 can hinder our efforts, but it cannot beat our spirit. We’re going to make Woman of the Year an exciting event on March 6.”

Virtual awards gala will be held on March 6, 2021 from 6:00 pm to 8:30 pm.

“We will do everything we do during our annual event except everything will happen on zoom and virtually: keynote speeches, introduction of Outstanding 20 and some entertainment. “On this occasion, we will also publish a glossy Time magazine-style publication that will include to showcase the Outstanding 20. We’re calling it our 18th annual award ceremony ‘The 2020-21 Woman of the Year gala’,” said Mr. Mishra.

Dr. Manju Sheth, MD, director of Woman of the Year, said people have now gotten used to virtual events and its makes sense to hold it virtually and combine to two years: 2020 and 2021.

“Woman of the Year is one of the most prestigious events in our community. It has been an honor for me to direct and host it for eight years. It is an event that inspires all women to be their best, said Dr. Sheth. “I am excited that the event is being held earlier in the year as it will bring much needed hope, joy and positivity in tough COVID times. Moreover, it is a beautiful reminder of all the wonderful times that we have shared as a community and will share in person again soon.”

Sridevi Ajai Thirumalai

Since 2002, INDIA New England News has been honoring 20 outstanding women every year from various fields. Please see below the list of 20 Outstanding Women and Lifetime Achievement Award recipient who will be honored on March 6.

Lifetime Achievement Award will go to acclaimed Bharatanatyam dance teacher Sridevi Ajai Thirumalai, who is the Founder and Artistic Director of the Natyamani School of Dance.

INDIA New England News will also honor Circle of Hope, co-founded by Nirmala Garimella and Farida Kathawalla. Based in Boston, the Circle of Hope brings women philanthropists together to work towards AIF programs impacting women and girls in India.

Circle of Hope Co-Founders Nirmala Garimella and Farida Kathawalla

The Woman of the Year gala is sponsored by the BMW of Sudbury, The Boston Group USA, The Mishra Group and INE MultiMedia, among others. Supporting sponsors are Alankar Wedding Planners & Decorators and Boston Sound & Light Company.

To purchase tickets for the event, please click here. PS: The Link will take you to our sister publication page: Boston Real Estate Times.)

Here is the list of Outstanding Women 2020 (in the alphabetical order by last name):

Gayatri Aryan

Gayatri Aryan

Director, Product Development at Dell Technologies

Chair, Baal Yuva Vibhag at Hindi Manch

 

 

 

 

Sunita Badola

Sunita Badola

Head, External Partnership & Patient-Centric Data Strategy

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd

 

 

 

Priti Chatter

Priti Chatter

Partner

Neonet Capital LLC

 

 

 

 

 

Swati Elavia (Photo: Monsoon Kitchens website)

Swati Elavia

President, Monsoon Kitchen

2019 Business Person of the Year for Massachusetts

 

 

 

 

Manisha Jain

Manisha Jain

Founder, Sew We Care

Volunteer CEO, Juju Productions

 

 

 

Yogita Miharia

Yogita Miharia

Director, India Association of Greater Boston

Actress, SETU

Director of Quality Assurance, Oracle

 

 

 

Sandra Nagale

Sandra Nagale

Director, Digital Health & Data Services

Boston Scientific

 

 

Pratima Penumarthy

Pratima Penumarthy

Director, Arya Math Academy

Coordinator, Team Aid Inc.

 

 

Thara Pillai

Thara Pillai

Associate Director

Harvard Business School Rock Center for Entrepreneurship

 

 

 

Varshini Prakash

Varshini Prakash

Managing Director

Sunrise Movement

 

 

 

Sailaja Reddy

Dr. Sailaja Reddy, MD

Founder & Owner

Roothealthmd

 

 

 

Shimna Sameer

Shimna Sameer

Managing Director, National Operations & Northeast Division Executive

Bank of America

 

 

Vaishali Sanchorwala

Dr. Vaishali Sanchorawala, MD

Professor of Medicine

Director, Amyloidosis Center; Director, Autologous Stem Cell Transplant Program

Boston Medical Center and Boston University School of Medicine

 

 

Rhitu Siddharth

Rhitu Siddharth

Special Assistant to Deputy United Nations Representative in Libya

United Nations

 

 

 

Rachana Shah

Rachana Shah

Co-Founder, Evergreen Adult Daycare

Secretary, Gujarati Association of New England (Gurjar)

 

 

 

 

 

Dr. Bharati Sinha

Dr. Bharati Sinha, MD

NeoNatalogist

Brigham & Women’s Hospital

 

 

 

 

Aditi Soni

Aditi Soni

President

United India Association of New England

 

 

 

 

Renu Tewaie

Renu Tewarie

Principal

Shishu Bharati, Walpole, MA

 

 

 

 

 

Geeta Vallecha

Yoga Educator and Trainer

Founder, Yoga First With Geeta

 

 

 

 

 

Reetika Vijay

Reetika Vijay, AIA LEED AP

Managing Principal

IA Interior Architects

 

 

Special Recognition:

Circle of Hope Co-Founders Nirmala Garimella and Farida Kathawalla

