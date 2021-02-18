18th Annual Woman of the Year Awards Goes Virtual on March 6, 2021

WALTHAM, MA—INDIA New England News announced that its flagship 18th Annual Woman of the Year Awards event will be held virtually on March 6, 2021.

“We postponed our Woman of the Year Awards Gala twice last year due to COVID, and it was re-scheduled for April 30th this year. Our hotel, however, informed us again that they will not be able to hold the event in April either,” said Upendra Mishra, publisher of INDIA New England News and producer of the Woman of the Year Awards. “COVID-19 can hinder our efforts, but it cannot beat our spirit. We’re going to make Woman of the Year an exciting event on March 6.”

Virtual awards gala will be held on March 6, 2021 from 6:00 pm to 8:30 pm.

“We will do everything we do during our annual event except everything will happen on zoom and virtually: keynote speeches, introduction of Outstanding 20 and some entertainment. “On this occasion, we will also publish a glossy Time magazine-style publication that will include to showcase the Outstanding 20. We’re calling it our 18th annual award ceremony ‘The 2020-21 Woman of the Year gala’,” said Mr. Mishra.

Dr. Manju Sheth, MD, director of Woman of the Year, said people have now gotten used to virtual events and its makes sense to hold it virtually and combine to two years: 2020 and 2021.

“Woman of the Year is one of the most prestigious events in our community. It has been an honor for me to direct and host it for eight years. It is an event that inspires all women to be their best, said Dr. Sheth. “I am excited that the event is being held earlier in the year as it will bring much needed hope, joy and positivity in tough COVID times. Moreover, it is a beautiful reminder of all the wonderful times that we have shared as a community and will share in person again soon.”

Since 2002, INDIA New England News has been honoring 20 outstanding women every year from various fields. Please see below the list of 20 Outstanding Women and Lifetime Achievement Award recipient who will be honored on March 6.

Lifetime Achievement Award will go to acclaimed Bharatanatyam dance teacher Sridevi Ajai Thirumalai, who is the Founder and Artistic Director of the Natyamani School of Dance.

INDIA New England News will also honor Circle of Hope, co-founded by Nirmala Garimella and Farida Kathawalla. Based in Boston, the Circle of Hope brings women philanthropists together to work towards AIF programs impacting women and girls in India.

The Woman of the Year gala is sponsored by the BMW of Sudbury, The Boston Group USA, The Mishra Group and INE MultiMedia, among others. Supporting sponsors are Alankar Wedding Planners & Decorators and Boston Sound & Light Company.

To purchase tickets for the event, please click here. PS: The Link will take you to our sister publication page: Boston Real Estate Times.)

Here is the list of Outstanding Women 2020 (in the alphabetical order by last name):