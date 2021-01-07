Varun Dhawan: Go get what’s yours

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has shared his mantra of success. He has urged everyone to go get what is theirs.

Varun posted a picture on Instagram where he flaunts washboard abs in a shirtless pose, wearing black basketball shorts, against the backdrop of a bright blue sky and the ocean.

“Go get what’s yours,” he wrote.

Varun was recently seen in his digitally released film “Coolie No. 1”, which also stars Sara Ali Khan.

He will next be seen in “Jug Jugg Jeeyo”. The film had an eventful stint during its recent Chandigarh outdoor schedule. Shooting had to be temporarily halted after actors Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and director Raj Mehta tested Covid positive. Shoot resumed after the actors and filmmakers recovered.

The next schedule of the film is expected to begin soon. The film also features Maniesh Paul and YouTube sensation Prajakta Kol in her Bollywood debut role. (IANS)