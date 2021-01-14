Utkarsha Naik: Opened theatre to give talent a platform

Mumbai–Actress Utkarsha Naik says she has opened up a theatre with the aim to give a platform to people who are interested in performing arts and acting.

“Mandii House is a mini theatre in Andheri with a capacity of a hundred. A lot of activities take place under one roof like workshops, plays, open mic etc. We started it with an aim to give talents a platform that are unable to afford the other huge theatres in Mumbai,” Utkarsha said.

“We wanted to give a platform to the candidates who are interested in doing theatre. This is a comparatively inexpensive option for theatre groups. We also take theatre workshops and by the end of it, we perform on a particular topic and we really enjoy to see there are such creative people who need such platforms. It had geared up very well and then the lockdown happened. But we plan to start very shortly. We look at it as an amazing opportunity for newcomers,” she added.

Utkarsha is currently seen in “Prem Bandhan”, which airs on Dangal TV. (IANS)