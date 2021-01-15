To Mark India’s Republic Day, IAGB Hosts a Learning Series

BOSTON—To celebrate India’s Republic Day this month, India Association of Greater Boston, in collaboration with Shishu Bharati, is organizing a Learning Series: India’s Journey to a Republic Nation.

These two sessions will be held on Jan. 16: from 9:30 am to 11:00 am, and on Jan. 17: from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm. The sessions are open to all ages.

To register and to know about other IAGB’s Republic Day 2021 programs, please visit: www.iagb.org .

“In this 2-session event, we will explore how this monumental achievement to become a Republic came about and understand the difficulties that were faced,” said IAGB Secretary Lata Rao.

Shishu Bharati teachers Roopesh Mathur, Swatilekha Sinha and Sanjay Rao will lead the sessions.

Here are some facts to keep in mind: