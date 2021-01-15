To Mark India’s Republic Day, IAGB Hosts a Learning Series

BOSTON—To celebrate India’s Republic Day this month, India Association of Greater Boston, in collaboration with Shishu Bharati, is organizing a Learning Series: India’s Journey to a Republic Nation.
These two sessions will be held on Jan. 16: from 9:30 am to 11:00 am, and on Jan. 17: from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm. The sessions are open to all ages.
To register and to know about other IAGB’s Republic Day 2021 programs, please visit: www.iagb.org .
“In this 2-session event, we will explore how this monumental achievement to become a Republic came about and understand the difficulties that were faced,” said IAGB Secretary Lata Rao.
Shishu Bharati teachers Roopesh Mathur, Swatilekha Sinha and Sanjay Rao will lead the sessions.
Here are some facts to keep in mind:
- India with its 1.3 Billion people is the largest democracy in the world, and became a Republic on January 26, 1950 with its own Constitution, Independent executive, Representative and Judicial organs, Federal Governance structure, that have stood the test of time.
- The Indian Constituent Assembly, which met for the first time on December 9, 1946, created the Indian Constitution in less than three years.
- The first Republic in the world was in ancient Vaishali in modern day Bihar.
- India had a Declaration of Independence (Purna Swaraj) and a flag almost two decades before Independence its independence on Aug. 15, 1947.
- The Constituent Assembly debated and voted on three models of governance: American presidential system, British Westminster parliamentary system and the Swiss Federation system.
- The first draft of the Indian Constitution was written by Benegal Narsing Rau, a distinguished constitutionalist, judge and civil servant.