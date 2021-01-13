Tiger Shroff debuts on YouTube with his second single ‘Casanova’

Mumbai– Actor Tiger Shroff is back as a singer with his second single, Casanova. The song marks his debut on YouTube, and the young actor took to Instagram on Wednesday to share his excitement with fans.

“So excited to present our next single to you all! Hope you guys like it #Casanova is OUT NOW exclusively on my YouTube Channel!” he wrote, alongside a music video that shows him flaunting moves his abs and cool dance moves.

In the video, Tiger grooves to his new song in all-white and an all-black outfits.

Fans have given a thumbs up to the song, describing it as “amazing” and “superb”.

His debut song “Unbelievable” was also loved by his admirers.

On the film front, Tiger currently has three releases lined up — “Baaghi 4”, “Heropanti 2” and “Ganapath”. (IANS)