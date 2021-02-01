The Power of Ideas: 3 Secrets of Resilient People

By Uma Hiremath

INE TED Columnist

BOSTON–2021 – a new year with old challenges. As the global pandemic continues, it demands our continued resilience.

In less than 16 minutes, Dr. Lucy Hone shares a timely and particularly resonant TEDx talk on the “3 Secrets of Resilient People.” The “secrets” are a distillation of both science and experience, aimed at mentally preparing for the vagaries of human existence as well as providing tools for those actively grieving.

To view Dr. Hone’s TED talk, please click here, or on the image below.

As a long-time scholar of applied positive psychology, Dr. Hone’s insights have been wrung through the unthinkable tragedy of losing her 12 year-old daughter in a car crash. The strategies she shares are hard-won.