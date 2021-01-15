Swara Bhasker: Picking roles that span across genres important to me

Mumbai– Actress Swara Bhasker says picking roles that span across genres has always been important to her.

“Picking roles that span across genres and varied character graphs has always been important to me. Whether it was as the sultry Shanoo (‘Rasbhari’), the amiable Beanie (‘Bhaag Beanie Bhaag’) or now the freespirited Mausam in ‘Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai’, I’ve enjoyed portraying all,” Swara said.

Swara will soon be seen in the horror comedy “Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai”, which also stars Sumeet Vyas, Naveen Kasturia, Amol Parashar and Ashish Verma.

“I think this horror comedy will hit the right notes of laughter and unexpected drama,” Swara said about the series, the trailer of which released on Friday.

Her co-star Sumeet said: “Horror comedy is a genre that I’ve really come to enjoy — be it as an actor who is playing a role in the narrative or for that matter – even watching such stories. It was fun to work with such great artists for this project and I believe that the comedy of errors for these 4 friends and their newly acquired, unexpected roommate who is a ghost will make for a fun watch.”

Naveen feels the “bite-sized series is a melange of fun, comedy, horror, and entertainment. In the midst of content that is heavy on crime and drama, this will leave you with goosebumps and a healthy dose of laughter”.

The series shows the journey of four friends in their newly-rented apartment that is haunted. The show, directed by Gaurav Sinha, will release on MX Player on January 22. (IANS)