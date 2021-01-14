Shaam-e-Mohabbat: A Participative Musical Evening to Celebrate Valentine’s Day and Support Local Indian Restaurants

BOSTON—Celebrate Valentine’s Day this year with your loved ones, attend a virtual Valentine’s Day Music Show for free, get a $25 gift card to any of the participating Boston area Indian restaurants, and help them during these unprecedented pandemic times.

“Restaurants have faced the brunt of COVID-19 and need our support. As a mark of solidarity with them, we suggest that you and your valentine declare Feb 14, 2021 as a “Take Out” day. Your romance has a cause,” said Upendra Mishra, Publisher of INDIA New England News.

Mr. Mishra said that some members of the Indian-American community approached INDIA New England News and donated generously to support local Indian restaurants with a $25 gift card to anyone who will record a 15-second video message to their Valentine and share with Valentine’s Day Music Show.

“We will play uploaded messages during the Zoom musical show – so make sure that your message is Valentie-worthy,” said Praveen Misra, one of the key organizers of this event, dubbed as Shaam-E-Ghazal.

To upload your 15-second video, please click here or on the link below:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1t3dCTbktBJQXPQN0vcVqRPx2MHhhIU27

The musical show will be held virtually at 7:00 pm on Feb. 13 on Zoom. Singers include: Anuradha Palakurthi, Ashutosh Patel, Raghu Saranathan, Rajiv Gangurde, Sankar Gangaikondan, and Valentino Almeida.

For more information, call (508)-212-8124, or email: Sanjay1.Jain@Gmail.com .

What will you get for wearing your heart on the sleeve in public?

“For a start we expect your valentine will beam with joy… and to add to that we will give you a $25 coupon redeemable at one of the following Indian restaurants,” Mr. Misra said.

Click here for the form to enter your video and claim the coupon. The following restaurants are participating in this program” Madras Grill, Masala Art, Godavari, Clay Oven, The Treasury Indian Greek Kitchen. Other Indian restaurants are welcome to join.

“An open live music event, with friends on Zoom is a great way to celebrate. Remember to dress well – your pictures on Zoom may be published in a subsequent article,” said Mr. Mishra of INDIA New England News.