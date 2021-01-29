Sara Ali Khan reveals her love for home remedies

By Puja Gupta

New Delhi– Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan reveals she is a big fan of home remedies for all her beauty needs.

She says:”I’m a big fan of ‘ghar ke nuske’ (home remedies). Cream and honey are my favourite scrubs, I also put fruit on my face.”

Sharing her beauty regime, Sara says:”Most important part about my beauty regime is trying to sleep for 8 hours, waking up, washing my face and working out, that is extremely important to me.”

Sara, who has been roped in as the brand ambassador of Purplle.com, an e-beauty destination, defines beauty as “just being you”.

She says:”It does not necessarily mean too much make up or little makeup. It means being confident in your own skin, doing and dressing exactly the way you want to. Beauty is being you.”

When asked for a beauty tip for young girls, Sara advises:”Do whatever makes you happy because I think happy girls look the prettiest.”

The ‘Kedarnath’ actress also featured in a TVC, released under the new campaign #GoPurplle by Purplle.com.

About her association with the brand, Sara says:”When the brand Purplle first reached out to me, I was extremely excited to join them because I think that their ethos is ‘Beauty for All’ and they try to beauty accessible to those who aspire for it the most. I think that is how it should be, instead of making beauty products an inaccessible luxury, they should be something that every girl in our country can aspire to use. That is something I really believe in and this kind of democratisation of beauty products is the reason I am proud to endorse Purplle.” (IANS)