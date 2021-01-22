Ruhii Singh: Cop role in ‘Bang Baang’ a break from glam image as a model

Mumbai– Actress Ruhi Singh, who will next be seen playing a police officer in the web series Bang Baang: The Sound Of Crimes, says the role came as a refreshing change, considering she hails from a modelling background.

“I always wanted to play the role of a serious cop because you are often stereotyped in this industry when you come from a modelling background. The role was really a refreshing change for me as an actor. When the makers of this show approached me for this role,” said Ruhii.

“Being a woman, getting to do a lot of action in the show was interesting. We have often seen that actresses get less opportunities to do action scenes in a film or in a show. They are mostly there for the glamour quotient. I always wanted to play a character where I could show off my martial arts skills,” she added.

Ruhii’s co-star in the series is social media sensation Mr Faisu, or Faisal Shaikh. The budding actress says she had a balanced footage when it came to action scenes, with her male co-star.

“I don’t think there is any partiality in terms of proportion of action scenes. I feel the lead actor (Faisal Shaikh) and I got an equal opportunity to show off our action skills. My responsibility increased a lot as I didn’t want to disappoint the makers of the show and the audience,” she said.

While Mr. Faisu is a popular social media star who had a huge Tiktok fan base when the app wasn’t banned in India, Ruhii Singh , former Miss India, was previously seen in films like Calendar Girls and Ishq Forever.

The action series Bang Baang: The Sound Of Crimes is directed by Shraddha Pasi Jairath, and is slated to will stream on ALTBalaji and Zee5 from January 25. (IANS)