Raima Sen opens up on a ‘psychologically tiring job’

Mumbai– Actress Raima Sen found working on her upcoming film Aliya Basu Gayab Hai a psychologically tiring job. The film has only three characters and has largely been shot in a warehouse.

“Working on ‘Aliya Basu Gayab Hai’ was a very psychologically tiring job. It’s not easy for an actor to play a character like Aliya where you go through psychological as well as physical stress, but the way this film has come out, I feel it was all worth it,” said Raima.

“I had a great time working with my co-actors Vinay Pathak who is also an old friend, and Salim Diwan, a hard-working actor with great future ahead. My director and producer Preeti Singh was always clear with her thoughts, and that has helped us a lot in our performances,” she added.

Vinay enjoyed preparing and working on the film.

“It’s a psychological thriller that has a twist in the end. It’s something I’d never done before. I can’t wait to see how today’s audience, who in my opinion are very evolved and observant, react to it,” he said.

Added Salim Diwan: “I have been extremely fond of thriller films in particular and so this project brings me immense happiness. I am truly grateful to be a part of this film for its thriller genre, its talented star cast, and the whole team behind it.”

“It has been an exhilarating experience, the whole journey of making this film and I wish I could’ve shared it with everyone much sooner. But as we are conquering the pandemic and the adversities it has brought, I’m more than excited to be sharing this amazing film with you all in 2021,” he further said. (IANS)