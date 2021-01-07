Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia: Domestic violence a serious issue women face even today

Mumbai– Actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who plays the lead role in the telly series Choti Sarrdaarni, will be seen tackling domestic violence in an upcoming episode of the show. The actress says it is a serious issue that women face even today.

“Domestic violence is a very serious issue that women face even today.Being a lawyer myself, I have met women who have been victims of domestic violence. I take pride in the fact that our show is highlighting such an important social issue,” Nimrit said.

She added: “I hope it encourages many other victims like Aarti to come forward and take a stand as #RespectMatters.”

In the current track of the show, there is a qawwali contest between the characters Sarab (played by Avinesh Rekhi) and Meher (Nimrit’s character), amidst the tension of Meher wanting to unmask a man who has been violent towards his wife. (IANS)