Muslim Woman Urges Fellow Muslims to Donate Funds for the Construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya

BOSTON—Zahara Begum from Andhra Pradesh is no ordinary woman. In a bold and courageous move, she is calling upon all fellow Muslims to raise funds for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, India.

The response from both Muslims and Hindus to her call has been warm, she says. In an exclusive interview with INDIA New England News, Ms. Begum talks about why and how she launched this campaign to raise funds for Hindu temple.

To Watch the full interview, please click here, or on the image below.

In a historic judgement in the hugely-sensitive Ayodhya land dispute case, the Supreme Court of India in November 2019 ordered to build a Ram temple at the disputed site. The Sunni Waqf Board, which was a party to the seven-decade-old title suit, has been given an alternate five-acre land in Ayodhya for the construction of a mosque.