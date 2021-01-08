Moet Hennessy India appoints Ipsita Das as Managing Director

New Delhi– Moet Hennessy India, a part of leading French conglomerate LVMH – Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, has announced the appointment of Ipsita Das as Managing Director, India.

Das is tasked with driving strategic initiatives to grow and strengthen the business of Moet Hennessy brands in the Indian market.

“These are exciting times, for the Indian market, not just for our award winning Indian product Chandon that we produce in our winery in Nashik, but also for our larger imported portfolio for which India is an emerging market. Besides the established hospitality and retail business, our focus would also be on weddings and the corporate market, as we grow our presence in the subcontinent,” said Das.

Ipsita brings over 14 years of experience in multinational organizations as well as technology start-ups where she has held various roles in commercial, operations and general management. An alumni of St. Stephens College, Delhi, and Indian School of Business, Ms. Das joined Moet Hennessy India as the Commercial Director in 2019, prior to which she worked with Uber, Maersk and Housing.com. (IANS)