Modi lauds Indian diaspora for contribution during Covid-19

New Delhi–Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded the contributions made by the Indian diaspora community to aid the country’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Indian diaspora helped in the country’s fight against the pandemic by contributing to PM CARES. It is being used to strengthen the health infrastructure in the country,” Modi said while addressing the 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention.

The Prime Minister said that in the past, the Indian diaspora have strengthened their identity by showing their commitment for the betterment of the society.

“I feel proud to hear heart-warming stories of NRIs coming forward, helping those in need.

“In the last few months, I have had discussions with several heads of states. These heads of states have categorically mentioned how Persons of Indian Origin have served their societies, from doctors to social workers to even commoners,” he added.

Modi told the Indian diaspora that the country always stands with them, adding that over 45 lakh people were rescued under the ‘Vande Bharat’ mission during onset of the pandemic.

The PBD Convention is a flagship event of the Ministry of External Affairs and provides an important platform to engage and connect with the overseas Indians.

The theme of 16th PBD Convention 2021 was “Contributing to Aatmanirbhar Bharat”. (IANS)