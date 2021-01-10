Last few days to Register for IAGB’s Republic Day Competitions and Learning Series, finale event on Jan. 30

BOSTON–India Association of Greater Boston, known as IAGB, is conducting its popular competitions in 10 categories for its annual Republic Day Finale event on January 30th, 2021.

The Republic Day 20201 is a multi-week celebration with multiple competitions and events planned throughout the month of January, leading to grand finale on January 30th.

There are 10 competitions, for members of all ages and groups, planned during the weekends in the month of January. This year’s special highlights are the highly popular IAGB Antakshari, IAGB Junior Shark Tank, Cake Baking and Decoration, Chess, Art, Story Telling, Poem Writing, Essay, Bollywood Quiz and, a first for IAGB, the IAGB Jeopardy competition.

The IAGB Antakshari preliminaries for the Antakshari competition have already begun and 4 teams got through the preliminaries and are slated to join 4 more teams for the semi-finals on January 23rd. The finals will happen January 29th. There is still time to join. Visit www.iagb.org to register.

In partnership with TIE-Boston and Bluemi Inc, IAGB Junior Shark Tank is an elevator pitch competition for middle/high school students and seek seed funding for their ideas and innovations.

All competitions are open and free for all IAGB members. Registration – www.iagb.org

Here is the summary schedule for all competitions and deadlines.

In partnership with Shishu Bharati school, there will be two-part educational sessions on Journey of India’s Republic Day. It is open for all ages but requested to register to attend the sessions.

Learning Series – India’s Republic Day

Session 1: January 16: 9.30 to 11am

Session 2: January 17: 6 to 7.30pm

Additionally, IAGB invites contributions for Republic Day Magazine, from the community members on various topics and categories. Also, IAGB invites artists to participate for an opportunity to display their artwork on the front page of the magazine. The theme for the artwork is “Positive Story from India” – this could be any scene from India. Please submit a high-resolution picture of your Artwork and caption it. Submission deadline is fast approaching on January 10th, 2021.

“We invite all to this virtual extravaganza to celebrate Indian’s Republic Day where we will also have a dazzling array of professional performances. This event will be virtual and presented professionally over YouTube and Facebook,” IAGB said in a statement.

There are a number of flexible advertising and sponsorship opportunities for our vendors and businesses.

Details for competitions, sponsorship, advertising and exhibition are available on www.iagb.org and via email at iagb@iagb.org.

IAGB is the oldest and one of the leading Indian-American organizations in New England. It serves the Indian-American communities and strives to foster a strong Indian-American social, civic, cultural and community presence in New England.