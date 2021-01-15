Kiara Advani: My journey has been special

New Delhi– Actress Kiara Advani made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with Fugly, which was a no-show at the box office. However, she was later seen in hits such as M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Lust Stories, Kabir Singh and Good Newwz. The actress cannot name a particular role as gamechanger in her career, but credits all her work for the success she enjoys today.

“For me I think every film (mattered) — right from my first film because that is what gave me my first step into the film industry. People also say ‘Kabir Singh’ and ‘Lust Stories’ (but) every film has been a turning point in my life. I would want every film to be like that, even my future films. So, I can’t think of just one film. I think my entire journey has been special,” Kiara told IANS.

The actress, whose latest release is “Indoo Ki Jawaani”, has a string of releases coming up. She will be seen in the Sidharth Malhotra-starrer “Shershaah”, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2” with Kartik Aaryan and the star-studded “Jug Jug Jeeyo”. (IANS)