Katrina Kaif has a birthday wish for sister Isabelle

Mumbai–Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has posted a loving message on the birthday of her sister Isabelle Kaif.

Katrina posted a video on Instagram, where she is seen having fun with her sister making an Instagram reel.

“Happiest birthday sister @isakaif here’s to taking all of life’s turn’s together,” she wrote as caption.

Katrina had also shared a video working out in the gym.

“Leg day getting back into it with @yasminkarachiwala ( can’t see u) but u always with me setting the pace,” she wrote as the caption.

The actress recently started shooting for the horror comedy Phone Bhoot. Directed by Gurmeet Singh, the film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter alongside Katrina.

She will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop action drama Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar. (IANS)