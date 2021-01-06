Karan Bajwa appointed as Google Cloud leader in Asia Pacific

New Delhi–Karan Bajwa who currently leads Google Cloud in India has been elevated to become the new leader for Asia Pacific, the company announced on Tuesday.

Bajwa will lead all regional revenue and go-to-market operations for Google Cloud, including on Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and Google Workspace.

Bajwa succeeds Rick Harshman who leaves the organisation for a new opportunity, the company said in a statement.

“A true test of 2021 will be how companies replatform and build on the cloud not only for resilience but agility and innovation, and I’m excited for the opportunity to lead Google Cloud’s business in APAC to maximise this next phase of growth,” said Bajwa.

Currently based in Gurgaon, Bajwa will relocate to Singapore.

The company said that he will continue to lead Google Cloud in India until a new senior leader for the business is appointed.

Bajwa will report to Rob Enslin, President of Sales, Google Cloud.

“He brings tremendous management and sales experience with him to this regional role, and we’re thrilled to have him at the helm of our APAC business,” said Enslin.

Google Cloud said it is on a strong growth trajectory within Asia Pacific and counts ANZ Bank, Lendlease, Optus, Sharechat, Tech Mahindra, L&T Finance, Wipro, Samsung Electronics, Foxconn, Kia Motors, Go-JEK, Tokopedia, and XL Axiata as customers to name a few. (IANS)