Indian missions in UAE warn job seekers against fake agents

Abu Dhabi–Indian diplomatic missions in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have warned jobseekers against fake agents, a media report said on Thursday.

According to the Gulf News report, the warning came in the wake of a top Indian official’s caution against recruitment agents putting Indians at risk abroad.

Taking to Twitter earlier this week, Sanjay Bhattacharyya, secretary to the government of India in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), had said: “Concerned that few unscrupulous agents are exploiting our citizens and putting them at risk abroad. Recruiting Agents must act responsibly or will be held accountable.”

Retweeting Bhattacharyya’s post, the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi stated that the mission and the Indian Consulate in Dubai had acted upon complaints against such agents and brought them to justice.

“We encourage everyone to report all such agents. Your proactiveness can change someone’s life,” the Embassy added.

Speaking to Gulf News, Sandeep Kaushik, second secretary, Press, Information and Culture at the Embassy, confirmed that there has been a surge in the activities of devious recruitment agents after the Covid-19 lockdown.

Consul General of India, Aman Puri also confirmed that there had been cases of cheating by the agents that had been brought to the notice of the mission of late.

“In the post-Covid world, some sections of the society have become more vulnerable,” he told Gulf News.

“It is always wise to leave the (home) country as a skilled worker with proper documentation and through proper channels,” Puri added.

Last month, UAE authorities and social workers worked together to rescue 12 Indian women who were duped by recruitment agents. (IANS)